SOUTH DADE — The recent spate of development, proposed and otherwise, encircling the Homestead Air Reserve Base has intensified conservationists’ deep-rooted fear of possible commercial cargo flights threatening the survival of Everglades and Biscayne national parks.
“We are certainly seeing developers contemplating this area and this raises some red flags for us,” said Diana Umpierre, a Sierra Club Everglades Restoration Campaign organizing representative. “This is the perfect location to build more resiliency, particularly when there is momentum being made in Everglades restoration. We know (Miami-Dade) county has been eyeing this area for industrialization for some time, and all this indicates that they are pushing for commercialization of the (Homestead Air) Reserve Base. It’s concerning. This is an area nestled between two national parks and may affect restoration projects.”
Umpierre said developers have been using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to push projects along while government agencies are understaffed and overwhelmed and public participation has been down.
She said the proposed steel mill and technology district megaplex with heavy electricity and water consumption will only further deplete the Biscayne Aquifer, which supplies drinking water to the region, and overburden the unlined and ailing cooling canals at Florida Power and Light’s Turkey Point power plant.
Some of the development is proposed on agricultural land next to wetland protection zones that recharge the aquifer and sustain Biscayne National Park.
Last fall, the Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved a resolution to negotiate a “joint use agreement” with the U.S. Air Force for a “fixed-base operator,” which would allow certain civil operations at the military base, with some commissioners arguing that capacity at the Homestead Air Reserve Base is needed to meet expanding trade needs with Latin America and Africa and could cater to the super-wealthy Ocean Reef Club enclave in north Key Largo.
The proposed fixed-base operator, or FBO, could be used for general aviation activities such as corporate, private cabin class turbine jets, propeller aircraft and cabin class helicopters.
Even with a “general aviation services only” clause sponsored by then-commissioner and now Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, critics say commercial cargo traffic still could fly while scheduled commercial flights would be prohibited.
Environmentalists worry the base will become a major cargo hub for nearby FedEx facility, the Amazon Fulfillment Center now being built, the proposed South Dade Logistics and Technology District being reviewed by the state for construction outside the Urban Development Boundary and the proposed Esteel mill.
With a runway stretching 11,200 feet, the base is capable of handling some of the world’s largest aircraft.
About 20 years ago, citizens and environmentalists criticized Miami-Dade County’s plan to privatize a large portion of the reserve base for use as a major commercial airport and ultimately the Air Force prohibited the airport plan after a federal review.
At that time, the Ocean Reef Club also opposed the plan as in-bound and out-bound planes would have used air space over the private club.
“Initially, it was The Latin Builders Association who was trying to get the Homestead Air Reserve Base as a commercial hub,” said Islamorada Councilman Mark Gregg, who recently sponsored a village resolution to oppose the proposed megaplex development outside Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary. “They ran into opposition, and they were not successful. I do know that an air reserve base is allowed to have shared use. It’s not hard to imagine this could happen with FedEx there and Amazon going in there.”
The Friends of the Everglades is alert to any outcomes that threaten the Air Force Record of Decision on the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
“According to a press report, the county is asking for 20,000 flight operations per year,” Alan Farago, who serves on the Friends board of directors, wrote in October 2020. “The public was surprised to learn that commissioners, the Miami-Dade Aviation Director and (then) Mayor (Carlos) Gimenez have already made ‘many’ visits to Washington, D.C. With the help of Sen. Marco Rubio, Dade officials met with the Secretary of the Air Force to discuss the air base.
“The commissioners and Mayor Gimenez did acknowledge significant ‘concern’ expressed by citizens. In the end, Mayor Gimenez offered his support for Cava’s friendly amendment: pass a resolution to support general aviation and argue about cargo later.”
Gimenez is now a U.S. congressman representing portions of Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. His son, David Gimenez, is part of the executive team proposing to build the steel mill near the base.