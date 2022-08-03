MONROE COUNTY — Two people died on Florida Keys waters last Wednesday during the first day of spiny lobster mini-season, bringing the total of dive-related deaths for the entire week to four.
Lobster mini-season continued through midnight last Thursday with no additional fatalities.
On Wednesday, July 27, Boyd Eastham Nelson, 51, of Tampa, died after losing consciousness in the water just north of Key West. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 12:30 p.m. that the man became unresponsive in the water near Bluefish Channel, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
CPR was started by others in the boat and continued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Nelson was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island. Foul play is not expected to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing and autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.
Gregg Leon Dietz, 64, of Garland, Texas, was in standing in a rental vessel just north of mile marker 3, gulfside, when he collapsed at approximately 12:30 p.m., Linhardt said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took Dietz to U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West. He was then taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not expected to be a factor.
One snorkeler died Monday, July 25, off of Key Haven, and another diver died the following day off the Lower Keys.
On Monday, July 25, while checking two vessels during lobster sport season water patrol off of Key Haven, FWC officers were advised of a snorkeler who had not yet surfaced. Search efforts were immediately initiated and additional FWC units, an FWC aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft were brought into the area to assist, according to a FWC news release.
After several hours, the FWC and Monroe County dive teams were activated, and they recovered the body of the snorkeler, a 25-year-old man from Port Orange, on Florida’s northeast coast. Preliminary information indicated head trauma from a possible vessel strike. The boating accident investigation was active and ongoing, the FWC said in its news release.
On Wednesday, the FWC announced it had turned over its investigation of the snorkeler’s death to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement because of the possibility that an FWC boat struck the diver.
“Preliminary information indicates head trauma from a possible vessel strike,” FWC spokesman Rob Klepper said Wednesday. “Due to the FWC vessel in proximity at the time and location the accident may have occurred, the FWC has requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct an independent investigation of the incident to ensure complete transparency. This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation. All of us at the FWC extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the victim during this time.”
On Tuesday, July 26, a 53-year-old Englewood man died after being removed from the water during a snorkel trip in the Lower Keys, according to Linhardt.
Kale Dailey was snorkeling in Sawyer Channel with a group of people at approximately 11:24 a.m. and stated he was not feeling well while in the water and wanted to return to the private vessel. His condition worsened and others helped him to the boat, where 911 was called, Linhardt said.
The FWC responded and brought Dailey ashore to Blimp Road on Cudjoe Key. Dailey was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not expected to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office said most people were in compliance and the number of vessel stops, notice-to-appear in court citations and arrest figures on Wednesday reflected the average during the past few years.
The following are the combined numbers for Wednesday and Thursday from all four sheriff’s office districts from Key Largo to Key West. These numbers do not include data from the FWC, the Florida Highway Patrol, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Coast Guard:
• Approximately 600 vessel stops/safety inspections/wildlife inspections both on and off the water
• 4 arrests for wildlife violations and one for tampering with evidence
• 18 mandatory notice-to-appear in court citations, including one for 17 lobster over-the-limit with 13 of those undersized and another case of nine over-the-limit lobster and 11 undersized
Those figures do not include numerous, less serious violations/citations issued on and off the water for Wednesday and Thursday.
FWC has issued citations, but did not have totals as of press time.