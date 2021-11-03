KEY WEST — State and local officials last week continued to debate the number of mooring balls needed to accommodate live-aboard and stored vessels in the waters off Key West in order to implement a new state law requiring anchored vessels be moved every 90 days.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a virtual public workshop Tuesday, Oct. 26, with representatives of the Monroe County and Florida Keys cities’ governments to discuss implementation of a bill the Florida Legislature passed this year requiring live-aboard and stored vessels within a mile of Key West Bight, which are not in a managed mooring field, be moved every 90 days to prove the vessels are seaworthy and not in danger of becoming derelict and sinking.
Stored and live-aboard vessels sinking and having to be removed is a costly problem in Monroe County, which has the most derelict vessels in the state, with currently 176 derelict vessels.
About 60 vessels in the waters off Monroe County have to be removed a year at a cost of $240,000 a year, according to the FWC. The funds to pay for the removal coming from local vessel registration fees, which could be used to pay for channel markers, boat ramps and other improvements all boaters enjoy.
The FWC is currently processing the removal of 27 derelict vessels at a cost of $225,000, according to FWC Maj. Rob Beaton.
Hurricane Irma in 2017 showed just how large the derelict vessel issue is, with 1,600 damaged vessels having to be removed in the Keys following the hurricane, according to Marathon City Manager George Garrett, who cited a figure he received from FWC Capt. Dave Dipre.
“This issue is paramount,” said Garrett, who is the chair of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council.
However, live-aboard vessels are affordable housing in the land-poor Keys, and city of Key West elected officials want to make sure there are some protections for such housing.
The state Legislature put language in the law that requires 300 new moorings be placed off Key West before the law can be implemented requiring vessels be moved every 90 days.
FWC board member and Key West developer Robert Spottswood, Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates and county staff have begun to lobby state legislators and state officials about lowering the number mooring balls to between 70 to 100, arguing 300 is too many and there might not be enough room around key West for that many mooring balls.
Spottswood and county officials would like to have the bill filed for the next Legislative session, which begins in January, that lowers the number of moorings.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman argued against dropping the number of mooring balls, because of concerns about the need to protect affordable housing.
Key West and county have different estimates on how many stored and live-aboard vessels are around Key West and how many mooring balls are actually needed. The county derived its number of 70 to 100 needed moorings based on the number of stored or live-aboard vessels pumping out within a 1-mile area of Key West.
The city relied on its number requesting that 170 to 200 mooring balls be placed is based on people using the city’s dinghy docks, according to Key West Port Director Doug Bradshaw. Some live-aboard vessels could have multiple people living on it and use more than one dinghy, Johnston said after the meeting.
Only about 100 of those vessels the city counted had been “pumping out appropriately” and “had been tracked,” Bradshaw said. The pump-out program is free in the Florida Keys. In the past week, the city has changed its dinghy dock policy and has tightened up its enforcement of its pump-out regulations for better compliance, Bradshaw said.
“We need to come up with a number that we are all comfortable with,” Johnston said of the number of moorings.
There are several issues that could keep boaters permanently anchored offshore, instead of connecting to a mooring. The mooring fields are on state-owned bay bottom and boaters can only stay in the mooring field for a year, but Keys officials have lobbied state officials on changing that requirement to allow people to live full time on a mooring ball.
Also, the moorings are given out on first-come, first-served basis and there is no priority given to workers. About 30 of the 150 vessels in the city’s mooring field are stored vessels, not live-aboard vessels, Bradshaw said. As of Jan. 1, the city will no longer allow stored vessels, Bradshaw said
Johnston would like to see changes to state law to allow mooring ball priority given to working people or people living on their vessels full-time, she said.
Also adding to the problem, the mooring balls can’t accommodate large houseboats, boaters said Tuesday night.
Middle Keys houseboat resident Susanne Kynast said that her boat is too large for the current mooring balls in Keys’ mooring fields, and it is safer for her to not to have to pull up her anchors every 90 days. She argued it is better if the anchors are left in place. She also doesn’t want to have to move as she “knows her neighbors” in her current location and “feels safe,” she said.
Capt. Will Benson, who spoke on behalf of the Lower Keys Guides Association, acknowledged the need to protect affordable housing, but supports the legislation because he has witnessed daily the impacts of derelict vessels on the seagrass and other marine resources of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, he said.
The problem continues to grow, said Benson, who is a member of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council. Last Friday, he reported to FWC a vessel that was adrift from its anchor and drifting off Key West.
“It’s something we see regularly,” Benson said.
Bill Murray, owner of Murray Marine marina on Stock Island, raised the concern about the people using live-aboard vessels as transient rentals and listing them on AirBnb and other vacation rental websites. Murray said he constantly sees trash washing up on shore near his marina, which he contends is from people living on their boats, he said.
Live-aboard boater Henry Terry argued that the live-aboard boaters are being unfairly targeted by FWC and blamed for trash and other issues that are not caused by live-aboard boats. He has lobbied the state for 99-year bay bottom leases for live-aboard vessels off Key West. Terry and other live-aboard and stored boat owners argued the anchoring law is punishing law-abiding boaters.
City Commissioner Kaufman proposed keeping the 300 mooring balls, but phase in the mooring balls during the next couple years.
Spottswood agreed the process would have to be phased in, but he called 300 new moorings a “big lift” that would take three to four years to permit and complete, furthering the delay of implementing the law, he said.
Also, details still need to be worked out by the FWC on how far the vessels will have to be moved. The FWC and the local leaders discussed several options, which included possibly requiring moving a vessel a mile or moving a vessel from one anchoring field to another field as part of a rotation.