MONROE COUNTY — Predictions about the number of tropical storms and hurricanes expected during the official season between June 1 and Nov. 30 have been made.
The National Hurricane Center recently released the numbers: 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes reaching at least 111 mph in the Category 3-5 range. Those monsters bring extensive or catastrophic damage with unriveting winds and storm surges.
But what do those numbers mean for the Florida Keys?
The National Weather Service’s Chip Kasper and Jon Rizzo weighed in on that this week.
“Those are consistent with all of NOAA’s numbers for the season,” said Rizzo, the service’s Key West office warning coordinator meteorologist. “What we’re concerned about is the storm or storms that could affect the Florida Keys. And that is what is missing in these season forecasts.
“They don’t tell you that X-number of 13 to 20 named storms may threaten the Florida Keys. So, we really focus on the shorter term — over the next five to seven days or so in looking for potential tropical cyclones. This is where the Hurricane Center takes the lead. We’re the ones looking for those disturbances, and when one does become a tropical storm and earns a name, they are the ones predicting potential track and intensity.
“What we have to focus on is, ‘What does that mean for the Florida Keys?’ For instance, what kind of impacts of storm surge or wind? How much rainfall? So, that’s where we come in, to break down that general picture so that our emergency management (agencies) can make the best decisions. A good prediction occurs before the weather occurs so we can make sure people are preparing for a hurricane, the one that could potentially hit the Keys.”
Kasper, meteorologist-in-chief at the Key West office, added, “We tend to not focus on those season predictions that much because we live in the Florida Keys, and we’re in ‘Hurricane Alley’ every year. Regardless of whether the overall basin predictions are above or below average, we know through history that it only takes one and we can have a hurricane impact.
“So, we need to be ready every year. ... [I]t’s a six-month season. We’ve seen impacts from every month of the season, but a lot of the historically major hurricanes occur from mid-August to mid-October. We encourage people to stay aware, be prepared, help your neighbor and go to your trusted weather services, including the National Weather Service. We’re right here in Key West, operating 24/7 with local experts. Follow the advice of emergency managers.”
Kasper suggested visiting ready.gov and clicking the “Make a Plan” option to be best prepared, while also tapping weather.gov for the latest information.
“How we win the hurricane season is with preparedness,” Kasper said.
IN THE DETAILS
The National Weather Service office, located at 1315 White St. and serving Key West since 1870, is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Think of NOAA as a parent to the National Weather Service,” Rizzo said. “The Hurricane Center is like a specialty office. Its focus is mainly on tropical weather, including tropical cyclones.”
Water temperatures, thunderstorms and cloud formations in both coastal and inland regions of Africa, wind shear, and the Pacific Ocean’s El Nino (limiting the number of tropical storms) or La Nina (increasing the number of tropical storms) conditions all play into the formation of what could become a hurricane.
“The interesting thing about this is that it’s predictions based on predictions of all these factors,” he said. “May’s prediction is very important because it tells you what kind of running start you might have. And this year, they are expecting warmer water temperatures and average sea surface temperatures across the Atlantic and across the Caribbean Sea.
“Those warmer-than-usual Atlantic water temperatures can lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes. That’s one of the factors that’s led to this above-normal prediction. A good temperature (for storm formation) is about 80 or 81 degrees. Sometimes you get a hybrid that doesn’t need it that warm, but the true tropical storm or cyclone generally needs that 80-81 minimum, and to get intense storms, they tend to look at temperatures close to 86 degrees.”
Thursday’s water temperature in Key West was 79.3. And according to seatemperature.org, which uses NOAA measurements, June’s average water temperature is 83.3, jumping to 86.9 in July and averaging 85.5 in both August and September. It dips to 82.8 for October and 78.4 in November.
Rizzo said one often overlooked factor is that the top 100 feet of water where oceans become significantly deeper is an important determinant.
“We sometimes use the term sea surface temperature,” Rizzo said, “but if it’s sunny and the winds are still for several days, you can always get the top of the water to warm up. But tropical storms and hurricanes have strong winds that churn up the upper layer of the ocean. And so the key is having that warm water — sufficiently 100 feet, sometimes more — in depth. That way the wind doesn’t churn up the cold water from below. That’s the key, that depth.”
Noting these factors weighs into predictions made for expected tropical storm and hurricane numbers. One tropical storm, Ana, formed May 22 but topped out at 45 mph and was discontinued.
Since 1990, there has been an average of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes per year. And that can greatly fluctuate from the 30 named storms in 2020 to the eight in 2014.
Can those predictions for the entire North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico regions be boiled down to make prognostications for specific regions such as the Keys?
“No,” said Rizzo, “and the reason why is because of the ingredients, tracking and steering. It’s quite simply location, location, location. And timing, timing, timing. The patterns that steer storms generally are not stable after a few days. … Not being in the right place at the right time can steer those patterns.
“It’s very hard to predict what might happen for the Florida Keys until you get a well-defined system to form. We can only measure that over the course of three to seven days.”
HISTORY OF HITS
Rizzo said the zone in the “prime tropical cyclone genesis region” between 10 and 25 degrees north latitude are the focus for steering currents that could bring storms toward the Keys. Although, he noted that Category 5 (greater than 155 mph) Hurricane Andrew (1992) went well north of that latitude zone before veering back in a southwest direction to devastate south Miami-Dade County with an outer wall extending southward into the Upper Keys.
Cudjoe Key in the Lower Keys “was the exact center of the eye (of the storm)” of 2017’s Category 4 (131-155) Hurricane Irma, according to Rizzo. He added that Hurricane Donna in 1960 “was a good 30 miles up from where Irma hit” and basically between Marathon and Islamorada.
“Key West was hit pretty strongly back in 1910 and 1948,” Rizzo said. “Those were direct hits. But when you want to talk about a Category 4 in Key West, you have to go back to 1846. Otherwise, it’s been Cat 3 (111-130) or less in Key West. When you get to Category 4, you are talking about well-built frame structures being destroyed. Obviously, we have better building codes today, and we will fare better, as Irma proved with newer housing faring quite well.
“But if something isn’t destroyed, it isn’t replaced. So, when you think of the Keys as a whole, there still are a lot of vulnerable homes and businesses that haven’t had that destruction yet.”
Kasper and Rizzo agree that the ramifications of any hurricane — particularly a Category 3 or higher — provide that much more reason to be aware, prepared and follow instructions.