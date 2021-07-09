FLORIDA KEYS — Health officials say that the Delta variant of the coronavirus has reached Monroe County, but they do not have data on what percentage of new cases were made up of the highly contagious strain.
Bob Eadie, director of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, said the variant does present a concern to residents of the Florida Keys, but that he is of the mindset that the county is in a good position currently when it comes to controlling the virus. He reported Wednesday that Monroe is nearing a vaccination rate of 70%, and that the elderly and those with underlying conditions have a particularly high rate of vaccination.
“Now we just need to get the younger people vaccinated,” Eadie said, adding that trends nationwide are showing that most new infections are with the 30-and-under crowd.
The good news, according to Eadie, is that all of the vaccines available in the United States appear to be effective against the Delta variant.
“If you’re vaccinated, you can live your life again like you used to. If you’re not, then nothing has really changed,” Eadie said. “With the variant here, in Florida, that should be a real concern for anyone that is not vaccinated.”
The Delta variant is spreading quickly nationwide, with reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying that it accounts for more than half of the new coronavirus cases in the U.S. The CDC said that the Delta variant made up 30.4% of cases in the two-week period ending June 19 but jumped to 51.7% of cases between June 20 and July 3, according to Politico.
Eadie said the presence of the variant is troublesome, given that it is more transmissible, can present worse symptoms and, given the widespread availability of vaccines, is mostly preventable.
The vaccination rate in the U.S. has stalled with about 870,000 Americans being given a shot every day on average as of last week, down from 3.38 million per day in April, according to the New York Times. Eadie said Monroe County is in the last stretch of the vaccination push as well.
“I don’t know what else we would do to get people vaccinated,” he said. “It’s here, it’s free. We are trying to get the message out that if you’re not vaccinated, you’re really flirting with danger.”
Monroe County is experiencing one of the longest tourism seasons in its history due to pent-up demand and the island chain’s accessibility by car. Eadie said tourists can present a complication since the more people coming from different areas, the more potentially unvaccinated people there could be in the Keys. He added that he thought the Keys were “in good shape” in terms of the virus and hoped that he was not “going to be surprised in a bad way.”
Asked if there was any chance Keys residents might be asked to adopt widespread mask-wearing again, Eadie replied that the question was legitimate but the chances were slim. Even with a percentage of the population still unvaccinated and vulnerable, Eadie said that some of them are presumed to have contracted COVID-19 already and have natural antibody immunity, bringing the percentage of those immune to the disease even higher.