MONROE COUNTY — Democratic candidates Adam Gentle and Daniel Horton-Diaz are trying to do something Democrats have not done in 10 years — win the state House of Representatives District 120 seat — and only one will have a shot after the Aug. 23 primary.
Key West resident Ron Saunders was the last Democrat to hold that seat, but he was termed out in 2012.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face either Republican incumbent Jim Mooney or his challenger, Rhonda Rebman Lopez.
Gun laws, parental rights in school, abortion and a statewide housing crisis have dominated both local and state politics in the past year and the ultimate winner in that race will have those issues to deal with for the next two years.
When it comes to gun regulations, Horton-Diaz and Gentle appear to share similar concerns and supported red flag laws, a ban on assault rifles, universal background checks and waiting or “cooling-off” periods. Horton-Diaz recognized state legislators in Florida for implementing waiting laws and raising the minimum purchase for a gun from 18 to 21.
Horton-Diaz also called mental health a “big factor” in the mass shootings that have plagued the country for more than 20 years now.
Both candidates do not support Florida’s new law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, down from the previous 24 weeks, and also said the law impacts a women’s right to privacy. The new law makes no exception for victims of rape and incest but allows a pregnancy to be terminated if doctors say the mother or baby will not survive the pregnancy or birthing process.
Gentle called the 15 weeks an “arbitrary” number.
“The government is regulating a woman’s body and influencing the discussion between the doctor and a patient and their god,” Gentle said. “A woman and child’s health has to be part of the conversation. “
Fifteen weeks is not enough time, Horton-Diaz said.
“They have made the process unfair to women,” Horton-Diaz said. “This is an attack on women’s rights and an attack on privacy rights.”
If the government wants to have a say on unwanted pregnancies, it needs to put more funding toward providing contraceptives and sex education, Horton-Diaz said.
Earlier this year, the governor and the Florida Legislature passed the Parental Bills of Rights in Education, referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” The law prohibits the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.
“The legislation is unnecessary and they are searching for a problem that doesn’t exist,” Gentle said. “The concerns the law addresses doesn’t exist. No one is teaching sex education in third grade. This was a waste of time.”
Horton-Diaz also said that was not necessary and he likened the bill and the issue to GOP concerns about the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, even though such theory is not part of any curriculum in Florida schools.
“Tallahassee is so unbalanced and need to focus on stopping real problems,” Horton-Diaz said. “The debate is do we trust teachers. I trust our teachers.”
Both also agreed that a lack of affordable workforce housing is the top issue in the district.
“Tallahassee has to stop raiding the Sadowski Trust Fund (set up in 1992 to fund affordable housing projects) and the Affordable Housing Trust fund,” Horton-Diaz said. “We need to take a hard look at short-term rentals and put restrictions on them.”
Gentle said its not just rent, but the cost of utilities and insurance that need to be addressed as well.
“It’s bigger than just housing, it’s cost of living issues,” Gentle said.
Originally from Michigan, Gentle studied at Columbia University in New York and attended George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. He previously lived in Los Angeles, where he worked with charitable organizations. As an attorney, Gentle represented tenants facing unjust evictions and worked to uncover corporate corruption.
Horton-Diaz is an attorney and has served as a legislative aide in the Florida Senate, the Florida state director for a voting rights nonprofit organization and the district chief of staff for Florida’s 26th Congressional District, which serves the Florida Keys.
He has served in leadership positions with the FIU College of Law, Leadership Miami Program, and Chapman Partnership for the Homeless.
As of the latest Florida Division of Elections finance reports, Horton-Diaz has $79,597 in campaign contributions and Gentle has $77,437.