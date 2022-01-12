KEY WEST — The Monroe County State Attorney's Office has chosen not to charge two Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies who were involved in an off-duty fight on Duval Street last month.
Prosecutors filed "memorandums of no action" in court against deputies Connor Scott Curry, 23, and Trevor Dawson Pike, 25, who were arrested on disorderly conduct and felony battery charges following a fight with two U.S. Navy sailors on Duval Street on Dec. 18.
"Defendant's actions were justified under the circumstances to defend himself as demonstrated by video evidence from a bystander witness which was offered to law enforcement, but was not viewed or collected prior to arrest," Assistant State Attorney Val Winter wrote of Pike.
"Defendant did not engage in any conduct which was criminal or unjustified as demonstrated by video evidence from a bystander witness which was offered to law enforcement, but was not viewed or collected prior to arrest," Winter wrote about Curry.
Prosecutors have also dropped charges against one of three sailors initially charged, Angel Low, according to prosecutors. Sailors James Black, who was hospitalized after the fight, and Jose Bejar Jr. still face criminal charges, according to prosecutors.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay defended the actions of his deputies and reinstated them to their duties after reading witness statements and reviewing a cellphone video of the fight that was released to a Tampa news station by tourists visiting Key West who witnessed the fight.
"A proper investigation was completed, and everything the sheriff said was 100% true," State Attorney Dennis Ward said.
Ramsay had been critical of the Key West Police Department's handling of the case, arguing several witnesses, including the ones who shot the video, told officers the deputies were defending themselves and the sailors were the aggressors.
Ramsay reviewed Key West Police officers' body camera footage in which several people are heard telling officers that they witnessed the fight and that the sailors were the agitators. The footage also showed the officers did not take statements with the witnesses or watch the cellphone video of the fight.
Ramsay said that his two deputies were "vindicated" and that his "initial assessment of the incident was correct."