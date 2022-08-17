KEY LARGO — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting last Wednesday morning that Sheriff Rick Ramsay said appeared to be a “suicide-by-cop situation.”
Lane Morgan Caviness, 48, was killed at a Key Largo home following reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt,
“Although this appears to be a suicide-by-cop situation,” Ramsay said, “as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter.”
The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative as of policy, according to the sheriff’s office.
Multiple deputies reported observing a white male who was armed at the residence. The sheriff’s office was able to reach Caviness via phone after he moved away from view. Caviness told deputies he was drunk and prepared to confront law enforcement.
Caviness appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at deputies, who responded by firing at him, Linhardt said. Deputies began first aid, but Caviness was pronounced dead.
Caviness was originally identified as an off-duty federal law enforcement officer. FDLE, the state agency investigating the shooting, later clarified that Caviness was part of the Transportation Security Administration’s federal flight deck officer program, according to the Associated Press.
The program allows pilots and flight crew members of passenger and cargo aircraft to be armed to defend against acts of criminal violence or air piracy.
Wednesday’s shooting is the third officer-involved shooting in the Florida Keys since 2019.
In July 2020, Jullian Vaughn Thomas, of Tennessee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by law enforcement officers on U.S. 1.
Thomas led police on a high-speed pursuit after reportedly robbing a man at gunpoint in front of the Key West Library on Fleming Street, according to a Key West Police Department report.
Thomas pleaded guilty in February to robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by seven years of probation.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office cleared FWC Capt. Dave Dipre of wrongdoing in the October 2019 shooting of Adam Bounds on his boat in Cow Key Channel and ruled the shooting was justified.
Authorities arrested Bounds in Lee County and charged him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted arson.
Bounds has yet to stand trial in the case, but it could go to trial next month.