Rendering

Aligned Real Estate Holdings has received approval to build a 300-plus acre logistics district near the Turnpike in South Dade.

 Artist’s rendering

SOUTH DADE — The Miami-Dade County Commission last week voted to approve moving its development boundary to allow for the construction of a large-scale industrial park for logistics services near Homestead Air Reserve Base after the developer promised to donate environmentally sensitive lands to the county.

It was the fourth time the request to move the boundary was heard by the commission after previous efforts to secure the required two-thirds supermajority from the 12-member body failed. One commissioner on the normally 13-member board remains suspended by the governor.

