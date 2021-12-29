MONROE COUNTY — Local schools have long felt the pressure of staffing challenges due to affordable housing shortages in the area. Now, that problem has become widespread, and the Monroe County School District is raising wages and incentives to join its workforce.
District data showed there are 12 open teaching positions currently, but the real challenge is hiring paraprofessionals.
“They’re very valuable to us because they’re our assistants in the classroom,” Superintendent Theresa Axford said. “While they work with teachers they get a lot of training with students and supporting students when they’re doing classwork.”
The district is currently looking to fill 20 paraprofessional positions at the halfway point of the school year, Axford said.
The shortage has led the district to raise pay rates for paras to up to $20 per hour. According to the employment website Indeed, the average wage for a paraprofessional in the United States is $15.51 per hour. According to a housing report from the United Way of Collier and the Keys, the wage needed to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Monroe County was $33.54 per hour, making it by far the most unaffordable county in the state.
The district has also tried to incentivize applying by offering assistance with obtaining a teaching degree. In partnership with the College of the Florida Keys, the district has started a program called Grow Our Own for paraprofessionals to get up to $5,000 in tuition assistance per year while working as a para.
One paraprofessional who works at Marathon High School said to say the school is understaffed would be “an understatement.”
The para said that it adds to the workload of the existing paras, which contributes to burnout with the job.
Axford said that some of the district’s paraprofessionals are focused on giving help to students with special education needs and students who are learning English as a second language, but others are given general education assignments to help in all classrooms.
The Marathon para said, amidst shortages, the ones assigned to contained classrooms “don’t get pulled often, if ever.” But when there’s less support staff in a classroom, there’s more likely to be behavioral issues “just because there’s one less pair of eyes to look out for things.”
The para said that at times, the general assignment support staff gets pulled out of classrooms to supervise testing or to be a substitute. There is also a shortage of substitute teachers adding to the problem.
Harry Russell, director of personnel support and instructional leadership for the district, said they currently have 616 instructional employees, roughly on par with where they were at the end of last school year.
“Our (open) teaching positions continue to ebb and flow from a low of eight to a high of 15 over the last three months,” Russell said. “We continue to make slow and steady improvement with hiring paraprofessionals and food service workers. We continue to look for creative ways to fill bus driver positions. People with CDLs in the entire country are in high demand.”
During recent discussions about potentially redeveloping the former Big Pine Key road prison as an educational facility, Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron told the Free Press “there is a huge need for CDL drivers in the Keys, from school bus drivers, industry workers and delivery truck drivers.”
The district is also looking to fill three food service jobs, seven bus driver jobs and two social worker positions. Along with that, there are currently seven coaching and athletic-related positions open at Key West High School, according to data provided by Russell.