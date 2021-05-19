MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is reminding residents and visitors that it is important to “drain and cover” to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and biting.
The department encourages everyone to take simple precautions to protect themselves and their neighbors from mosquito-borne illnesses, including keeping the area around homes free of containers that collect water, keeping windows and screens intact, using air conditioning, wearing protective clothing and using insect repellents, and spraying out bromeliads and croton plants.
“While there is currently no active, ongoing transmission of mosquito-borne illness in Monroe County, residents and travelers should always take precautions to protect against mosquito bites,” said Alison Jean, R.N. and epidemiologist for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
Florida Keys Mosquito Control District inspectors are available to help rid properties of existing mosquitoes. Call 305-292-7190 or go to keysmosquito.org for a service request.