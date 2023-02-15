MONROE COUNTY — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Jan. 23 announced “unprecedented legislation to empower educators, protect teachers from overreaching school unions and raise teacher pay.” However, in Monroe County, most teachers belong to the union and all new teachers’ starting salary is higher than the minimum teacher’s pay that DeSantis is highlighting.

“Since 2020, the governor has secured more than $2 billion in funding for teacher pay, the largest pay increase for teachers in Florida history," according to a news release from the governor's office. "This funding has allowed Florida to achieve an average starting teacher salary of $48,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, meeting and exceeding Florida’s goal of an average starting teacher salary of $47,500. The governor is proposing an additional $200 million to continue raising teacher pay, bringing the total to $1 billion for teacher pay in his recommended budget for the next year.”