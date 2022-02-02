MONROE COUNTY — Citing frustration with state legislators about recently proposed changes to state election laws, Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin will not seek another term after this one, which expires in 2024.
Griffin, who has worked in the Supervisor of Elections Office for nearly 40 years, is giving plenty of notice so the parties and community have time to find qualified candidates to run.
Griffin, a Democrat, has grown tired of the actions of state legislators, who are making it difficult for supervisors to do their jobs and voters to vote, she said.
“Trump told them we did it right in Florida, but they are still passing these laws,” she said. “If it is not broke, why are they fixing it? The Legislature is making it more difficult for supervisors to do their jobs. ... I get death threats. We are fighting a battle without a leader.
“I love this job. I have been blessed to do it. It’s just time.”
She encouraged people who are interested in the elected position to volunteer as poll workers in the 2022 elections so they can learn about the process, she said. Supervisors have to put their job before their party and look at the process objectively, Griffin said.
Griffin started in the Supervisor of Elections Office in April 1984 as a deputy clerk.
Her decision comes less than a month after Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed establishing a special police force to oversee state elections, which voting rights advocates fear would be used to intimidate voters and hamstring supervisors of elections.
The proposed Office of Election Crimes and Security would be part of the Florida Department of State, which answers to the governor. DeSantis is asking the GOP-controlled Legislature to allocate nearly $6 million to hire 52 people to “investigate, detect, apprehend and arrest anyone for an alleged violation” of election laws.
They would be stationed at unspecified “field offices throughout the state” and act on tips from “government officials or any other person.”
DeSantis proposed his plan as legislators opened their annual 60-day session on Jan. 11.
Last spring, the Legislature approved far-reaching laws imposing new rules on voting and new penalties for those who do not follow them, passing a measure that adds hurdles to voting by mail, restricts the use of drop boxes and prohibits any actions that could influence those standing in line to vote, which voting rights advocates said is likely to discourage nonpartisan groups from offering food or water to voters as they wait.