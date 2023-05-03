Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner, left, commissioners Jim Scholl, Michelle Lincoln and David Rice, Mayor Pro Tem Holly Raschein, County Attorney Bob Shillinger and County Administrator Roman Gastesi after signing the wall in EOC.
Ajax celebrates the ‘topping off’ of the Monroe County Emergency Management Center in Marathon with county officials and those who will be housed in the new building.
KRISTEN LIVENGOOD/Monroe County
Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner, left, commissioners Jim Scholl, Michelle Lincoln and David Rice, Mayor Pro Tem Holly Raschein, County Attorney Bob Shillinger and County Administrator Roman Gastesi after signing the wall in EOC.
KRISTEN LIVENGOOD/Monroe County
Scholl, left, Gastesi, and Shillinger discuss next steps with Ajax CEO Bill Bryne.
MARATHON — Ajax Building Corporation last week celebrated the “topping off” of Monroe County’s new Emergency Operations Center, which is the completion of the highest point of the building.
Monroe County Mayor Pro Tem Holly Raschein and commissioners David Rice, Michelle Lincoln and Jim Scholl toured the building with County Administrator Roman Gastesi, County Attorney Bob Shillinger and staff who will call the new Marathon-based home.
Once finished, the Category 5-rated EOC will house Monroe County Emergency Management, Monroe County Fire Rescue administration, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 call center.
The EOC is expected to be completed in spring 2024.