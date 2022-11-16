mangrove

A small red mangrove grows in a brackish wet prairie in Everglades National Park. Just below the surface are thick mats of periphyton — the foundation of the delicate food chain — which indicate good water quality and quantity.

 NPS photo

BY FREE PRESS STAFF

SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District invites the public to the release of the 2022 Integrated Delivery Schedule during a virtual workshop sponsored by the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.