A small red mangrove grows in a brackish wet prairie in Everglades National Park. Just below the surface are thick mats of periphyton — the foundation of the delicate food chain — which indicate good water quality and quantity.
SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District invites the public to the release of the 2022 Integrated Delivery Schedule during a virtual workshop sponsored by the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
The Integrated Delivery Schedule (IDS) is a roadmap of upcoming design and construction schedules for both federal and state projects related to Everglades restoration. It includes the foundational Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan project.
That plan focuses on the “getting the water right” for the Everglades ecosystem. The largest aquatic ecosystem restoration effort in the nation, spanning more than 18,000 square miles, CERP is designed to improve the health of more than 2.4 million acres.
“Everglades restoration projects are moving forward with unprecedented momentum” said Eva Velez, the Corps’ chief of ecosystems. “The Corps has $1 billion in project features under construction. Additional projects are being completed and starting to operate, providing benefits to the ecosystem, economy and quality of life in Florida. The Corps, South Florida Water Management District and the Department of the Interior together are advancing restoration with tangible benefits to the Everglades. Our strong collaborative relationships, broad support and record-breaking funding at both the state and federal level, have made it possible to move forward with the restoration of America’s Everglades.”
Tabitha Elkington, strategic program manager for the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program, said the virtual workshop will provide partners, stakeholders and the public with an opportunity to learn more about the final version of the 2022 IDS.
“We are thankful for the great engagement in our recent public listening sessions in August and at the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force meeting in October. We look forward to sharing this living document that synchs up federal and state program and project priorities to give us a clear path forward,” Elkington said.