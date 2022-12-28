FLORIDA KEYS — Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay is reminding motorists and residents to be mindful on the roadways as the island chain enters one of the busiest times of the year for traffic on U.S. 1.

“Traffic at the onset of Christmas and through New Year’s Day is always much busier,” Ramsay said. “I know heavy traffic is frustrating for residents, and I am committed to keeping traffic flowing normally on U.S. 1, but backups are likely to occur.”