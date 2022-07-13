SOUTH FLORIDA — The ongoing Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan is working to restore the historical flow of the Everglades to bring back the health of the ecosystem, which has seen declines in water quality and habitat loss and degradation.
The southwest Florida coast, the Florida Keys Reef Tract and Florida Bay together support abundant underwater vegetation, corals and fishes as well as a prosperous tourist economy. At the epicenter of this region is the Florida Bay ecosystem, which is directly impacted by these watershed inputs and plays a critical role in buffering for downstream ecosystems.
Reallocating freshwater flow to Florida Bay is expected to reduce the hyper-saline conditions that kill seagrass and fuel blue-green algae blooms, but, on the other hand, more water could deliver more nutrients that elevate phytoplankton blooms such as red tide, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.
FAU Harbor Branch researchers have received a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to study the connectivity between the Everglades and the Keys via Florida Bay. They intend to develop an ocean model for the region, a new tool to examine and predict water quality changes in response to water management, ecological restoration and climate change.
“Our model, when fully developed and validated, is expected to be a powerful tool that is currently lacking for this region,” said Mingshun Jiang, Ph.D., principal investigator, physical oceanographer and associate research professor at FAU Harbor Branch. “It is designed to provide a suite of environmental and ecological information on the state of the greater Florida Bay ecosystem as well as potential future changes. Importantly, our model could potentially predict underwater aquatic vegetation coverage, harmful algal blooms and fisheries resources under climate change and/or CERP management scenarios.”
To assist in the model development, Jiang and co-principal investigator Laurent Chérubin, a physical oceanographer and a research professor at FAU Harbor Branch, will measure currents and water quality at several locations in Florida Bay during the dry and wet seasons. They will also gauge estimates of nutrients and organic export from Florida Bay to the Florida Keys Reef Tract.
Jiang and Chérubin will release buoyant drifters from designated locations and track their trajectories to observe the movements of waters and associated pollutants. Using these artificial drifters, they will investigate the transport and dispersion of freshwater through the Florida Bay, particularly in the northeast region. These drifters have been used previously for studying transport and dispersion of waters Florida’s Indian River Lagoon.
Fieldwork also will include moorings of three small landers each equipped with an acoustic Doppler current profiler and a water quality sampling and monitoring meter. Deployed at strategic locations, the moorings will measure exchanges of waters between the northeastern basin, which receives high freshwater nutrients and inputs, the southeastern basin, and water exchanges between Florida Bay and the southwest Florida shelf, where fluxes remain highly uncertain.
A new model will be developed to simulate nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) cycles, phytoplankton blooms including Karenia brevis (red tide) and cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) blooms, zooplankton and dissolved oxygen. This model will be coupled with an existing hydrodynamic model to synthesize the observations and theories, allowing researchers will quantify the Florida Bay export of nutrients and organic matter and evaluate the impacts they have on nutrients, phytoplankton blooms and water clarity.
“New and historical data combined with our modeling will allow us to construct a full picture of connectivity of waters and associated pollutants such as nutrients, organics and other emerging pollutants such as microplastics in this region under various conditions including wet and dry seasons as well as storms,” Chérubin said. “Results from our project will help water management agencies develop better plans for minimizing the environmental, ecological and human impacts of discharges from the Everglades as well as potentially improving habitat restoration efforts for seagrass and corals.”
Collaborators on the project include the South Florida Water Management District, Florida International University, University of South Florida, Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.