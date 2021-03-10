MIAMI — The Florida Department of Transportation has announced the appointment of Stacy L. Miller, P.E., to serve as District Six secretary. Miller has more than three decades of experience in the transportation arena, having begun her career with FDOT as a professional engineer trainee in District Four in 1991.
The announcement follows the retirement of District Six Secretary James Wolfe, P.E. who spent 43 years at FDOT and served as District Six secretary since May 2016.
“South Florida continues to be one of Florida’s most diverse regions and an area experiencing exponential growth,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “With her knowledge of the transportation industry and vast experience with FDOT, Stacy will lead District Six in preparing South Florida’s transportation infrastructure for future generations.”
Said Miller, “I am excited to be going back to South Florida to find innovative solutions to the safety and mobility challenges facing our transportation system. I look forward to furthering the partnerships within Miami-Dade and Monroe counties to ensure we provide a safe, efficient transportation system for our state’s residents and visitors.”
Miller is a graduate of the University of Florida and previously served as the director of transportation development, program management engineer, consultant project management section leader, consultant project manager and senior roadway designer in District Four. In April 2019, she was appointed assistant secretary for finance and administration for the department.