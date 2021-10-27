FLORIDA KEYS — The Florida Department of Transportation has announced its tentative workload for the next five years on the state road that runs more than 100 miles and connects the island chain, as well as plans for an estimated $178 million replacement of the Long Key Bridge in 2027.
Construction looms particularly large for next year. The following is a listing of work underway or to be started soon.
In Layton, construction to the Overseas Highway along Channel 5 Bridge began in March and is anticipated to end in the summer of 2023. The state is rehabilitating the bridge between Craig and Fiesta keys with most of the work being done under the bridge. The cost is $6.3 million.
The Old Seven Mile Bridge, from Knight’s Key at mile marker 46.8 to Pigeon Key at mile marker 44.6, has been undergoing rehabilitation since September 2017 after it was deemed to be structurally deficient. The bridge is primarily reserved for pedestrian uses. The 2.2-mile project will restore safety and maintain its historical preservation. Work is expected to finish up in March 2022.
In Key West, construction along South Roosevelt Boulevard from Bertha Street to Smathers Beach is slated to begin December 2022 with a $16.8 million cost. The state will repave and re-stripe the roadway, install new signs and pavement markings, close the retaining wall gaps at the beginning and end of the project limits, reconstruct the existing promenade along the south side of AIA, add a sidewalk along the north side, add three pedestrian crosswalks with signals, elevate the roadway in needed locations, upgrade the drainage system, and add a pump station for stormwater runoff.
Also along South Roosevelt Boulevard from the Go Lane to North Roosevelt Boulevard, the road will be repaved and re-striped and curb ramps will be upgraded. Construction also is to begin in December 2022. The estimated cost is $404,000.
Roadway improvements for Sugarloaf and Cudjoe keys, from mile markers 19.4 to 19.8 and mile markers 20.6 to 23.1, are currently under design with an estimated construction start date in April. The state proposes to repave and re-stripe the pavement along U.S. 1 and the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail, raise the roadway, upgrade the guardrails, widen the roadway shoulders in the areas where new barrier walls will be installed and trim the mangroves encroaching on the highway. The estimated cost is $6.8 million.
On Ramrod Key, along State Road 5 and on U.S. 1 from mile markers 26.2 to 27.4, an estimated $2 million project will likely begin in April 2022. The road will be repaved, re-striped and raised. The shared use paths will be reconstructed, the guardrails will be upgraded as will signage and more.
Construction in Big Pine Key, from mile markers 31.4 to 32.5, will likely begin in May 2022. The $1.4 million project includes repaving, re-striping, reconstructing broken asphalt, widening and restoring the shoulders in front of St. Peter Catholic Church, modifying Key deer gates along the shoulders surrounding St. Peter, replacing the existing bridge joints, adding pedestrian and bicyclists railing at locations with traffic railing, and upgrading all signs and pavement markings.
For Bahia Honda Key, from mile markers 32.98 to 36.57, roadwork is to begin May 2022 and cost of $3.6 million. It is to include repaving and re-striping the roadway, upgrading pedestrian ramps and crosswalk markings at a mid-block crosswalk at the boat ramp entrance just east of Spanish Harbor Channel, upgrading a damaged guardrail, replacing damaged asphalt, restoring unpaved shoulders and drop-offs, adding pedestrian and bicyclists bullet railings along bridges and upgrading all signs and pavement markings.
Islamorada will see an overhaul around Sea Oats Beach beginning next summer.
From Tollgate Boulevard at mile marker 73.75 to Lignumvitae Channel at mile marker 77.5, FDOT will repave and re-stripe the highway. Between mile markers 73.9 to 76 the roadway will be raised. The state will install improved drainage, tie the shoreline protection system into Sea Oats Beach, upgrade roadway signs and pavement markings, upgrade bicycle features at the shared-use path crossing locations and evaluate existing landscaping.
Construction is estimated to take about 18 months and will cost about $11 million.
In Key Largo, from mile markers 97 to 100, roadway improvements along the northbound and southbound lanes will include repaving and re-striping, rebuilding pavement, improving sidewalks and upgrading signs and drainage. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 and is estimated to cost $4.4 million.
As work begins next year, more projects will be included in the five-year work program. FDOT’s tentative work program from 2023-27 is estimated at $3.4 billion and includes three bridge replacement projects.
On Card Sound Road in 2025, Tubby’s Creek Bridge will be replaced for $2.8 million and Mosquito Creek Bridge for $2.8 million.
In 2027, the 2.5-mile-long Long Key Bridge, the Keys’ second longest bridge, will be replaced for $178 million.
During FDOT’s recent public meeting, it was announced that the state agency is moving forward with a project development and environmental study to replace Snake Creek Bridge, the only remaining drawbridge on U.S. 1 in the Keys.
For more information on these projects and others, visit fdotmiamidade.com/work-program-videos/work-program-videos.html.