The new Seven Mile Bridge, left, and the recently refurbished Old Seven Mile Bridge, right, are pictured in this aerial photo. The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements to the newer span.
ABOVE: Each April, the Seven-Mile Bridge is closed for several hours on a Saturday to host the annual Bridge Run. State transportation officials will soon start studying replacing the Florida Keys’ most iconic bridge, but actual construction on the $500 million-plus project still could be years away.
In this photo from the late 1970s, motorists wait for the swing span to close after a passing boat traversed underneath the original Seven-Mile Bridge. The span was removed following a fatal accident in March 1981.
ANDY NEWMAN/TDC
LEFT: Construction on the current Seven Mile Bridge was completed in 1982 at a cost of $45 million.
Photo provided by Monroe County Library
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
The Seven-Mile Bridge, at left, was built between 1978 and 1982, while the original bridge was built from 1909 to 1912.
MARATHON — State transportation officials will soon start studying how to replace the Florida Keys’ most iconic bridge, but actual construction of a new Seven Mile Bridge still could be years away.
The Florida Department of Transportation has included the $500 million-plus project in its current FDOT Five-Year Work Program and a project development and environmental study is tentatively scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2023, according to FDOT spokeswoman Tish Burgher.
A PD&E study is a comprehensive evaluation of the social, economic and environmental effects associated with the proposed transportation improvements so that FDOT can reach a decision on the type, location and conceptual design to meet the project’s purpose and need, Burgher said.
“A PD&E Sstudy generally takes two to three years to complete and would then be followed by a design phase,” Burgher said. “The PD&E study and design phases are funded, and the department is currently seeking construction funds. This project is still in the early stages of development, but construction is expected to be more than $500 million.”
Construction of the existing bridge began in 1978 at a cost of roughly $45 million and was opened to traffic in 1982. The bridge is inspected annually. The last inspection was December 2021, Burgher said. The Seven Mile Bridge was engineered by Figg & Muller Engineers, which also engineered the much taller Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which connects Pinellas and Manatee counties.
The Seven Mile Bridge was completed six months ahead of schedule and has earned eight awards, including an Exceptional Award for Cost Savings Innovation from the Federal Highway Administration.
The Seven Mile Bridge, which is actually 6.7 miles long, connects Knights Key in the city of Marathon to Little Duck Key in the Lower Keys. Among the longest bridges in existence when it was built, it is one of the signature structures of the Overseas Highway, which is part of the 2,369-mile U.S. 1.
The bridge carries the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority water supply lines, power lines and fiber optic cables, providing telecommunications to the Lower Keys.
Each April, the bridge is closed for several hours on a Saturday to host an annual run that began in 1982 to commemorate the completion of the federally funded bridge building program that replaced the older span that oil tycoon Henry Flagler constructed in the early 1900s as part of the Florida East Coast Railway’s Over-Sea Railroad extension to Key West.
The bridge has been featured in films and television series — such as “License to Kill,” “True Lies,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” and “Burn Notice” — and in many commercials.
After the railroad extension was damaged by the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, the line was sold to the United States government, which refurbished the original bridge for automobile use. Unsupported sections of the now Old Seven Mile Bridge were added to widen it for vehicular traffic. Dismantled trackage was recycled, painted white and used as guardrails. The bridge had a swing span to allow passage of boats through Moser Channel, near where the bridge crosses Pigeon Key, a small island that held a work camp for Flagler’s railroad. Hurricane Donna in 1960 caused further damage.
A majority of the original bridge still exists, although the swing span was removed. The 2.2-mile section to Pigeon Key, used as a fishing pier and long open to motorized vehicles to give access to the historic island, was closed to motorized traffic in 2008 after the unsupported sections began to sag. In 2014, FDOT approved a $77 million plan to restore the old bridge.
In January, roughly $43 million worth of work on the Old Seven Mile Bridge was completed and the section between Marathon and Pigeon Key was reopened to foot traffic after a several-year hiatus.
More recently, a 60-passenger tram, sporting a locomotive front and two 30-passenger coaches, is now transporting visitors along the 2.2-mile span to Pigeon Key.