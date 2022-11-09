MARATHON — State transportation officials will soon start studying how to replace the Florida Keys’ most iconic bridge, but actual construction of a new Seven Mile Bridge still could be years away.

The Florida Department of Transportation has included the $500 million-plus project in its current FDOT Five-Year Work Program and a project development and environmental study is tentatively scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2023, according to FDOT spokeswoman Tish Burgher.

