MIAMI — The Florida Department of Transportation will host two public hearings, both in-person and virtually, to present its tentative five-year plan to improve road infrastructure in Monroe County.
The in-person hearing will be in compliance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and social distancing will be followed.
That meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in the FDOT District Six auditorium, 1000 N.W. 111th Ave. in Miami Visit fdotmonroe.com/work-program to RSVP for planning purposes. Seating is limited.
To attend the Monroe County virtual hearing from a computer, tablet or smartphone, register using the link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7524541220432131599. Participants can also use their phone by dialing 1-631-992-3221; access code: 789-096-365.
The Monroe County hearing will also be streamed on Channel 76 at the same date and time listed above.
Both formats will consist of a formal presentation followed by a comment period and open discussion.