KEY LARGO — A local effort has emerged to exclude Key Largo from a test release of genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes planned for the spring.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District have approved a release of United Kingdom-based biotech company Oxitec’s GMO insects in an effort to battle the disease-carrying wild mosquito population by effectively breeding it out of existence.
Once a site is chosen, Oxitec plans to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes from about 130 boxes that will be placed in a test area for roughly 28 weeks, Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom recently said.
Stillwright Point resident Kim Sikora suspects Key Largo will be selected as the test area given this year’s dengue outbreak, which hit the mile marker 103 area the hardest. From March to September, the local health department confirmed 56 cases of dengue fever, a disease transmitted through the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito.
Sikora has been distributing signs in the Upper Keys that oppose the release.
“There is just no communication, so there is a strong assumption that they will be released in Key Largo,” she said. “These signs are basically just us trying to be proactive in not allowing FKMCD to use our properties as a trial area. Basically, these signs are for anyone in opposition of their properties being used as a trial area.”
Mara Daly, who opposed an initial effort to release GMO mosquitoes several years ago, said posting a sign in her yard is the only remaining option she has to oppose the test trials.
“I know this sign is not going to be enough to dissuade them, but I don’t want to be part of an experiment without the due process. The mosquito control district is discounting half the population. It’s the only opposition we have left right now, which is to stick a stake in our yard,” she said.
A non-binding referendum held in Monroe County in 2016 resulted in 58% of the voters agreeing to a GMO mosquito release.
Fensom has previously said, “We will not go where we are not wanted.”
A fluorescent red marker identifies Oxitec’s genetically modified DNA in mosquito eggs. The DNA is designed to have a self-destruction mechanism, which stops the biting female offspring from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec. Oxitec plans to release millions of male Aedes aegypti eggs in two phases. The mosquitoes will hatch after rain or if water is added. Oxitec maintains no female mosquitoes will be released.
The self-destruct gene weakens by about 50% with every generation.
“I’m just trying to get the word out to other people. It seems like nobody really knows anything about it, and this is going to be happening,” Sikora said.
The company has not given a specific number of how many lab-reared mosquitoes will be released because the release will be “proportional to number of wild mosquitoes” in the chosen area, Fensom said.
Barry Wray, president of the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition, which opposes the release, said he’s heard one billion mosquitoes will be released.
“Don’t release these mosquitoes with this level of review,” he said. “They haven’t even looked at what may happen to native endangered species in the area.”
Several groups, including the Center for Food Safety, the International Center for Technology Assessment and Friends of the Earth, filed a notice of intent to sue in June. They allege that the EPA violated the law by failing to consult with wildlife agencies before determining that the mosquitoes will not pose risks to threatened species.
“The use of a non-native strain risks spreading altered disease transmission properties into the wild mosquito population and/or creating strains which exhibit ‘hybrid vigor’ (for example, becoming more fertile, as has been demonstrated for hybrid strains of other mosquito species),” the Center for Food Safety wrote to the EPA.
FKMCD Chairman Phil Goodman, who voted for the release, says it has received regulatory approvals for safety from the EPA, Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration, the Florida departments of Agriculture, Health and Environmental Protection, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other state regulatory agencies.
He has described the opposition as relying “on twisted facts, ‘what if’ assumptions and ‘Jurassic Park’ fear mongering.”
Two Upper Keys doctors recently spoke in favor of the test release. Dr. John Weare called mosquitoes some of the deadliest animals on the planet because they are a main vector of diseases. Likewise, Dr. Susana May argued in favor of the test, stating that she has seen firsthand the misery of the dengue fever in small children while working in Venezuela.
Oxitec will host a public educational webinar at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. The topic is “What’s in the Box?” and will be about how Oxitec’s just-add-water technology helps control the Aedes aegypti population.
The webinar will last for one hour and the company will take questions afterwards. Visit keysmosquitoproject.com for details.
For more information about the local opposition to the release, visit stopgmm.com.