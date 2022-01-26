SOUTH FLORIDA — In an unprecedented move, the Biden Administration steered nearly $1.1 billion into U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Everglades restoration projects last week — the lion’s share itemized in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
It’s the largest federal investment in restoring the famed “River of Grass” and a massive investment in climate resiliency and the long-term viability of the state economy.
“The Everglades is the lifeblood of South Florida, and this historic funding commitment by the Biden Administration will ensure we can much more aggressively move to restore and protect the natural sheet flow of water that is the largest environmental restoration project in American history. The Florida Everglades is a vital source of drinking water and essential to combat climate change, and this massive infusion of funding will have the added benefit of creating more jobs,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who spearheaded an effort to secure funding for the high-priority restoration.
None of Florida’s Republican congressional delegation voted to support the infrastructure bill.
The funding will allow already planned projects under the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan to be expedited, hastening completion of Everglades restoration.
The projects listed in the Army’s Civil Works Construction Work Plan are the Broward County Water Preserve Area C-11 Impoundment feature (must be sequenced before Central Everglades Planning Project), the Indian River Lagoon-C23/24 North Reservoir feature, the Central Everglades Planning Project South-S-356 Pump Station, Biscayne Bay and Southern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration Project, and CERP Design-Western Everglades Restoration Project.
CERP was enacted by Congress in 2000 and has gathered momentum in recent years. The Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir project is one of the 68 components of CERP and some critics of last week’s spending announcement say it should’ve been prioritized.
The funding also falls short of the $1.5 billion requested in December by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., U.S. Sen Rick Scott, R-Fla., and bipartisan members of the Florida congressional delegation. Rubio focused on what he described as shortcomings in the long-awaited federal funding. The federal government is supposed to cover half of CERP’s costs. Prior to last week’s announcement, the state had carried most of the financial burden for projects already underway.
“No one should be surprised that President Joe Biden is shortchanging Florida,” Rubio said. “His administration turned its back on Florida from the very beginning. It started with rationing critical life-saving medical treatments and sending illegal immigrants to our cities, and now it comes in the form of inadequate funding for a bipartisan priority.
“Of particular concern, the Army Corps did not allocate a single dollar for the construction of the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir,” Rubio continued. “The EAA Reservoir is the single most important Everglades restoration project for reducing harmful discharges and sending more water south, and delays are mounting under President Biden’s control of the Army Corps.”
In October, the Army Corps awarded a $79.8 million contract to Phillips and Jordan for the first phase of the $3.8 billion federal/state EAA Reservoir project. The contract calls for the construction of the reservoir inflow/outflow canal, seepage canal and a maintenance road along the northern boundary of the proposed reservoir, which will store excess water from Lake Okeechobee, rather than discharge that water into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries where it can cause environmental damage. A large water treatment marsh being built by the South Florida Water Management District will filter the water of pollutants before it is released south into the Everglades. The treatment marsh is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023 and the reservoir in 2028.
The Everglades Foundation applauded the federal government’s commitment of $1.1 billion for Everglades restoration, but also called for making the reservoir a funding priority.
“For too long, the residents of South Florida have suffered as a result of toxic discharges, algae blooms, fish kills, economic losses and a parched Everglades National Park. In order to maximize the environmental benefits to be achieved by Everglades restoration, the Army Corps of Engineers should direct the funding toward construction of the vital EAA Reservoir,” said Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg.
“This reservoir will benefit all of South Florida, slashing harmful discharges to the coastal estuaries while providing the water desperately needed for America’s Everglades and Florida Bay. Furthermore, the EAA Reservoir will boost the carbon sequestration capacity of 3 million acres in the remaining Everglades wetlands. This vital project will also protect the drinking water supply for millions of Floridians.
“We look forward to working with the Corps and the bipartisan Florida congressional delegation to ensure this historic funding achieves the goals of Everglades restoration to store, cleanse and flow freshwater to America’s Everglades and Florida Bay.”
Everglades advocates characterized the $1.1 billion as a giant leap forward for restoration.
“We are elated to see this level of investment in Everglades restoration,” said Kelly Cox, Audubon Florida’s director of Everglades funding. “It is clear that restoring this ecosystem remains a bipartisan priority and this funding will expedite many impactful projects this year. We look forward to ensuring that this funding helps accelerate priority projects like the EAA Reservoir.”
The federal commitment is long overdue and all restoration projects, which must work in concert to mimic historic flows, are equally important, said Steve Friedman, commodore of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association.
“The reservoir construction has been sped up by five years. The other projects have been in the pipeline for a long time,” he said. “Any momentum in regards to restoration is good news to me. The bar hasn’t been met in terms of spending schedule by the federal government. Here we are 22 years later and there’s only been a handful of major projects brought online. I’m happy to see momentum going forward.”