In January, Stephanie Russo, who lives in the Twin Lakes neighborhood, discusses with state and county officials how flooding affects her and her neighbors’ quality of life when the roads are inundated with up to 2 feet of water.
KEY LARGO — The 2022 federal budget includes an appropriation earmark of $5.4 million for a flood mitigation project in the Twin Lakes neighborhood. The neighborhood experiences frequent flooding for prolonged periods during heavy rainfall, storm surge, and high tide and king tide events that cause damage to public roads and private properties and create safety issues for the residents.
“This money was secured thanks to our staff and our federal lobbyist, who jumped on a funding opportunity that hasn’t been available for the past decade,” Monroe County Mayor David Rice said. “A major thank you to Rep. Carlos Gimenez for supporting and advancing this appropriation. Without functioning roadways, operational stormwater systems and supporting infrastructure, the community cannot remain safe and secure.”
The shovel-ready project consists of road elevation and new drainage and stormwater collection systems and is also funded with Resilience Florida funding appropriated in the state budget. The project is entirely funded with state and federal funds.
Neighborhood-wide flooding mitigation is not easy nor inexpensive.
“Water management, stormwater road runoff, and residential properties all have to be considered,” said county Director of Roads and Bridges Judy Clarke. “We wish it were as simple as raising the road, but it isn’t.”
The project encompasses 4,633 linear feet of roadway and will protect 105 residential structures in Twin Lakes subdivision.