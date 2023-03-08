KEY WEST — With air traffic poised to reach or beat pre-pandemic levels this year, the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nearly $1 billion from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to 99 airports across the country, including $13 million to the Key West International Airport for the terminal expansion project.

The funding helps meet the growing demand for air travel and invests in key areas to help get travelers in and out of airports more quickly and improve the passenger experience by investing in new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints and improved ground transportation, according to a press release by the FAA.

