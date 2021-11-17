KEY WEST — Representatives of the Bureau of Land Management will address the Monroe County Commission this week about deeding over Wisteria Island to either the state or the county for use as a park.
A federal judge court has ruled that the Bureau of Land Management owns the roughly 22-acre Wisteria Island in Key West Harbor, not the Bernstein family, but there is still an appeal pending of that ruling.
Bureau of Land Management District Manager Robert Swithers and States Director Leah Baker are scheduled to attend the Wednesday, Nov. 17, Monroe County Commission meeting at the Harvey Government Center in Key West, according to County Attorney Bob Shillinger.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi has been in discussions with Shillinger and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board member Robert Spottswood of Key West about possible uses for the offshore island in Key West Harbor.
Gastesi put together a white paper on possible uses that include a restaurant or food service, ferry service to Key West, a neighboring 70-mooring ball mooring field and Hobie Cat, paddleboard, kayak and chair and umbrella rentals.
Other possible uses include a dinghy dock, dockmaster’s office and bathroom and showers, according to the white paper.
A white paper is an informational document usually issued to promote or highlight the features of a solution, and is used as a method of presenting government policies and legislation and gauging public reaction.
The county’s white paper calls for full-time law enforcement security and possibly a substation on the island for FWC officers and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Gastesi and Spottswood both described the white paper as a starting point.
Currently, the island is zoned as an offshore island, a category that severely limits both residential and commercial development. The island does not have a tier designation or a future land use map category, which would dictate what could be placed on the island.
The island does not have electricity or water running, and such connections could cost millions of dollars.
There is also the option of doing nothing, except cleaning it up and keeping people from living there, Gastesi said.
Gastesi did send a copy of the white paper to environmental group Last Stand for its consideration, he said.
If the Bureau of Land Management and the state and county government could work out a deal, Spottswood called for public workshops to determine uses for the island.
“There is a long way to go before that discussion,” Spottswood said.
People living on the island and gathering there have been a constant problem for law enforcement in recent years, and the Bureau of Land Management has not adequately addressed security issues there since establishing ownership of the island, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
There have been several violent incidents on the island in the past two years, including a stabbing, an assault with a baseball bat and a reported rape, Ramsay said.
In July 2020, a 51-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach on Wisteria Island and airlifted to Baptist Hospital in Miami. In April 2020, a 61-year-old Key West live-aboard resident and his 21-year-old daughter were reportedly both struck in the head by a suspect or possibly suspects wielding bats, according to the sheriff’s office.
For the past several years, Ramsay has reached out to the Bureau of Land Management multiple times to have the agency establish hours of public access to the island and other rules. Ramsay even went as far as to ask the Monroe County Commission to approve recommendations on hours of public access.
Bureau of Land Management representatives recently toured the island and “were shocked by what is going on out there,” Ramsay said.
“I am 100% in support of the proposal,” said Ramsay, who plans to attend the commission meeting. “I am still disappointed that it has taken so long.”
The Bureau of Land Management responded to a request for comment via email.
“The BLM has been in coordination with Monroe County and the State of Florida on Wisteria Island, which was determined last year by federal court to be under federal ownership,” agency spokesman Jayson Barangan wrote. “The BLM is obligated to coordinate and cooperate with our local government partners and as part of that effort, we will be meeting with the county to better understand their perspective and to articulate our land-use planning process, which is required prior to making any land use determination. We appreciate being invited to the Monroe County Commission meeting and look forward to our dialogue with them.”
Federal Judge Jose Martinez ruled in 2020 “that Wisteria Island belongs to the United States.”
F.E.B. Corp., which is owned and operated by the Bernstein family, has maintained it owns the island and had previously been unsuccessful proving legal ownership. In 2018, the federal government sued the F.E.B. Corp. over ownership and the court last ruled in 2020 the government does own the island.
“It was built up by Navy contractors, who used the land for the government’s purposes and benefit of storing fill accumulated from nearby dredging operations,” Martinez ruled, granting summary judgment to the federal government.