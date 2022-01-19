MONROE COUNTY — A video production crew will be filming on U.S. 1 on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 20, and traffic impacts are expected, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The crew will be filming on the Seven Mile Bridge and Sugarloaf Key between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will also be filming between 8 a.m. and noon near Tavernier Creek on Thursday.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and expect slow-downs during those times.