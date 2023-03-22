TALLAHASSEE — The grassroots Florida Keys insurance watchdog group Fair Insurance in Monroe (FIRM) is working on a number of proposals to reduce insurance costs during the current state legislative session, most notably by trying to roll back new flood insurance requirements for Citizens Property Insurance Corp. policyholders enacted during the December 2022 special session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Citizens was created in 2002 by the Florida Legislature as a not-for-profit insurer of last resort, but has grown to become the largest insurer in Florida as private insurers pull out of the state.

