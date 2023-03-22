TALLAHASSEE — The grassroots Florida Keys insurance watchdog group Fair Insurance in Monroe (FIRM) is working on a number of proposals to reduce insurance costs during the current state legislative session, most notably by trying to roll back new flood insurance requirements for Citizens Property Insurance Corp. policyholders enacted during the December 2022 special session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Citizens was created in 2002 by the Florida Legislature as a not-for-profit insurer of last resort, but has grown to become the largest insurer in Florida as private insurers pull out of the state.
Due to the new legislation, Citizens policyholders will now be required to have flood insurance regardless of whether the homes are elevated, not in areas prone to flooding or do not have federally backed mortgage. On April 1, new Citizens policyholders will be required to have flood insurance, and on July 1, existing policyholders who live in designated flood zones will have to have flood coverage. On Jan. 1, 2024, Citizens will begin a three-year phasing-in period in which all homeowners who live outside of flood zones will be required to have flood coverage.
This requirement was in many ways a result of the widespread flooding (much of it inland) that occurred during Hurricane Ian last September, when many homeowners found out too late that most homeowners policies do not cover flood losses, according to FIRM.
In other areas of the state, flood insurance is not widely purchased, but many Florida Keys residents are either required to carry flood insurance or purchase it voluntarily as an extra precaution, according to FIRM.
FIRM supports efforts to protect from flood and ensure homeowners are educated about what their policies do and do not cover. However, the flood insurance requirement will create an additional financial burden for Monroe County residents already struggling to afford high windstorm insurance rates, according to FIRM.
The requirement is going to drive up costs, adding “thousands of dollars” to Keys residents’ premiums a year, making “it much harder for people to live here,” FIRM board President Mel Montagne said.
During the 2023 state legislative session, FIRM will be working with state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, both of whom represent the Keys, to try to address this and other property insurance issues. FIRM is also asking residents and business owners to contact Mooney and Rodriguez directly. Public comments help the elected representatives to have information they can share with their colleagues in Tallahassee about the impact of these requirements, FIRM representatives said.
FIRM will also work this legislative session to put a cap on the windstorm coverage limit. The calculation of replacement value by Citizens is causing some Monroe County policies to exceed the limit of coverage and be canceled due to the high cost of building in the Keys, according to FIRM. A study to look at increasing the coverage limit for all Florida counties was begun by the state Office of Insurance Regulation but never completed.
FIRM also wants to change the requirement that policyholders must leave Citizens if a take-out company offers premiums up to 20% more than Citizens’ premium. The previous threshold was 15% and policyholders had the option to stay with Citizens. Once out of Citizens, a customer’s premium can increase by 20% annually and they cannot return to Citizens.
FIRM plans to also work for the return of the 10% rate cap to Monroe County policies. Insurance reforms passed in December intended to stabilize the market by granting concessions to insurers provided no expectation of relief for homeowners in the form of lower rates. Monroe County policyholders have paid Citizens more than $850 million in premiums over claims since 2003, according to data provided by Citizens. Each year, Monroe County policies contribute an average of $50 million in surplus funds to Citizens, Montagne said.
Lastly, FIRM is asking for a seat at the table on Citizens’ Board of Governors. There is no longer a representative from Monroe County on that board, despite 90% of windstorm policies in Monroe County being with Citizens. Keys resident Bette Brown was appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott and served from 2014-2020. DeSantis did not appoint a Monroe County resident to the board when Brown’s term expired.