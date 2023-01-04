FLORIDA — Some important Florida and Florida Keys fisheries opened and closed as of Sunday, Jan. 1.
The harvest of red grouper and lane snapper reopened in Gulf of Mexico state waters on Jan. 1, after early season closures. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission temporarily closed the recreational lane snapper harvest in Gulf of Mexico state waters starting Dec. 2 and closed red grouper on Aug. 30.
The FWC is committed to collecting critical recreational harvest fishing data to inform management of popular reef fish, including red grouper, according to FWC spokeswoman Emily Abellera. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture of stock health, so the FWC urged anglers to sign up as a “State Reef Fish Angler.” The designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. To learn about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit myfwc.com/SRFS online.
For more information on recreational regulations for red grouper and lane snapper, visit myfwc.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and then “Reef Fish” to find specific species.
Grouper fishing in the Florida Keys has shut down for the next four months as of Jan. 1. The recreational harvest of shallow water grouper, including gag, closes in Atlantic state waters, including all state waters of Monroe County, on Sunday. The shallow water grouper complex includes black, gag, yellowfin, scamp, yellowmouth, red, coney, graysby, red hind and rock hind. Harvest for shallow water grouper will reopen to recreational anglers in Atlantic state waters, including Monroe County, on May 1.
Information on gag grouper regulations is also available at the FWC website.
The annual seasonal closure of shallow-water grouper complex was put in place more than a decade ago to mainly protect gag grouper during its spawning period.
The South Atlantic Council Fishery Council, which has jurisdiction in federal waters off Florida, is pursuing Amendment 53 to the Snapper Grouper Fishery Management plan, which is designed to establish a rebuilding plan for gag, revise catch levels and implement management measures to end overfishing and rebuild the stock, South Atlantic Council spokeswoman Kim Iverson said. The amendment includes actions to reduce the commercial trip limit for gag, establish a recreational vessel limit and prohibit retention by captain and crew on federally permitted for-hire vessels. Recreational measures would also apply to black grouper to reduce misidentification issues, Iverson said.
The council will hold public hearings via webinar at on Jan. 10-11 for Snapper Grouper Amendment 53 and is scheduled to approve the amendment for review by the U.S. Department of Commerce in March. Information on the webinars can be found at safmc.net. It will also hold a public hearing on Snapper Grouper Regulatory Amendment 35 at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Key Largo Holiday Inn.