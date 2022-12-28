FLORIDA — The federal fishery management council with jurisdiction in the Atlantic waters of the Florida Keys is moving forward on bag limit reductions and fishing restrictions for several species of grouper, blueline tilefish and red snapper to address overfishing issues for the upcoming year.

After considering recommendations from its advisory panels, its scientific and statistical committee and the public, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council approved three amendments for secretarial review for the U.S. Department of Commerce during its December meeting in North Carolina. If approved by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, measures proposed in the amendments would likely be implemented in 2023, according to council spokeswoman Kim Iverson.

tohara@keysnews.com