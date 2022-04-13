KEY WEST — The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority approved a significant increase in wages for its lowest-paid workers, the distribution system operators and leak control technicians, during the March meeting of the board of directors.
Deputy Director Greg Veliz told the board that due to the high cost of living in the Keys, the FKAA had a high turnover rate in these two positions, whose jobs include repairs to the transmission line. With the approval, the salaries for these jobs will be raised to approximately $55,500, effective as of the next pay day.
Veliz showed photos of DSOs in the ground, repairing transmission lines to demonstrate the work they do.
“Institutional knowledge is key when they’re out there in the middle of the night trying to fix a transmission leak,” Veliz said. “We’re losing these guys to other positions both inside and outside the company. As you know, wages are going up all over the place and it’s becoming more attractive to young men to go seeking higher salaries.”
The pay raises will impact 26 employees, just under 10% of the FKAA’s workforce.
The board also heard a presentation from Kirk Martin, of the external firm Water Science Associates, on potential sites that could be used as an alternative freshwater well field in mainland Florida.
The FKAA has been wrapped in an ongoing concern that saltwater could intrude in its current Florida City well fields, a concern that was compounded after it was discovered that Florida Power and Light’s saltwater cooling canals at the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station have fed a westward expansion of an underground saltwater plume toward the well fields.
Executive Director Kerry Shelby said at this time the current well fields are safe, but that alternative sites should be identified, since once saltwater intrudes a well field, it is not recoverable.
The study conducted by Martin identified 39 potential sites that the FKAA could use as a new well field, but did not look at whether the sites were for sale.
Board members said they were confused by the study. Chairman J. Robert Dean said “this sounds like a bunch of double-talk.”
Board member Cara Higgins said the FKAA had been “spending a lot of time and money on this” and asked if the recommended parcels were available for use.
Shelby said the next step would be to put out a request for proposal and work with a Realtor to determine how much it would cost and if it would be feasible to obtain one of the properties for a well field.
Martin also said the FKAA would have to consult with the South Florida Water Management District to see if moving to a new well field would be in compliance with water use rules.
“Seems like a lot of ‘ifs,’” Higgins said.
Shelby said there were a lot of “ifs,” but that he wanted to identify potential well fields before moving forward with next steps.
“Kerry, I’m confused with this whole thing,” board member Richard Toppino said. “We could just go on Google Earth and pick a piece of property, and it could be a hospital or a school, and we say, ‘OK, that looks like a great potential for a well field.’ Are these pieces of property out in an area where there’s nothing on them? Are they vacant pieces of land? I don’t understand. If Mr. Martin has done his due diligence on this, I would imagine he would have looked at parcels of land that would have been for sale and would have been available to use as potential alternative sites.”
Martin responded that looking at land that was on the market was not feasible for a plan such as this, which is seeking to potentially move the well field years down the road, since what is on the market now can change rapidly.
Board member Nick Mulick asked if there was a projected lifespan for the current well fields. Shelby responded the current well field was in a “pretty good spot” but that there had been movement of the saltwater plume in the past and concerns that the FPL canals would speed it up, but so far it had not.
Mulick said he was concerned that “are we doing something that maybe we’ll never know we need?”
“If we’re going to be good for 50 years, let’s look at this about 40 years from now,” Mulick said.
Shelby said the concern first came up when a judge ruled in FPL’s favor over the cooling canals. He did not know the timeline for when the alternative well fields may be needed.
“It may be never,” he added.