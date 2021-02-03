KEY WEST — The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has named Kerry Shelby its executive director.
Shelby had been serving as interim director since the FKAA board parted ways with its previous executive director, Tom Walker, in November.
Shelby has been with the agency for 25 years, with the last 17 serving as deputy executive director.
“I am really excited about this opportunity and appreciate the board’s confidence,” Shelby said. “We have a great team and I look forward to the next part of my career here.”
During Shelby’s tenure, the FKAA has won multiple awards for budgeting and financial reporting. He was also instrumental in the authority’s initiative to provide centralized wastewater to the Florida Keys.
As executive director, Shelby will manage the operations of the water and wastewater utility.
“The aqueduct [authority] is fortunate he has agreed to step up as the new executive director and personally I think there is not a finer gentleman on the island,” board Chairman J. Robert Dean said.
In addition to his previous service with the FKAA, Shelby has been involved with many cultural and charitable organizations since moving to Key West in 1991. He has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams Theatre, A.H. Monroe, the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, the Key West Art & Historical Society and The Studios of Key West.
Shelby is a licensed certified public accountant in Florida and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. The appointment is effective immediately.
Walker’s firing in November came several weeks after he and board member Cara Higgins clashed about a contract during the board’s last meeting.
Higgins cited Walker’s communication with the board as a “major issue” and inability to understand the board’s authority as a problem.
Board member Richard Toppino also cited “differences with the board” as a reason to terminate the contract.
Walker, an engineer by trade, had previously worked as a deputy director with the FKAA and was rehired last year as executive director after Kirk Zuelch retired from that position.