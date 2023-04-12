KEY WEST — The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board has given two more of its top executives, and their spouses, benefits for life.
On Wednesday, March 29, the board agreed to give FKAA Comptroller Timothy Esquinaldo and his wife and FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz and his wife healthcare coverage for life. Esquinaldo and his wife, who also works for the FKAA, plan to retire soon, FKAA attorney Bob Feldman said Wednesday.
“What we want to do is amend his contract to include health, vision and dental insurance for life,” Feldman said of Esquinaldo’s contract.
FKAA board Chair Bob Dean told his fellow board members that Esquinaldo was promised a “benefit package that is [the] same” as other executives, but the board “never got around to it.”
“I think Tim has done a remarkable job,” Dean said. “His integrity is beyond question. ... I think he is entitled to it.”
FKAA board members Nick Mulick and Cara Higgins questioned giving Esquinaldo and his wife the benefits for life, citing a lack of information on how much it would cost the agency and that the employees are not currently in contract negotiations.
“I don’t like the way this was presented on the agenda,” Higgins said. “It should have been dealt with the last time we reviewed Tim’s contract. We are currently not in contract negotiations with him.”
The decision comes as other local government agencies are getting away from such perks because of rising healthcare costs and people generally living longer.
The FKAA board gave the same benefits to FKAA attorney Bob Feldman and recently hired attorney Shawn Smith and their respective spouses. Former FKAA executive directors Kerry Shelby and Kirk Zuelch and their spouses had also been given such benefits, according to Veliz, who did not receive that benefit as part of his current contract.
The FKAA board amended Veliz’s contract on Wednesday after Dean raised the question of Veliz being the only senior manager without health benefits for life, saying “everyone will be covered the same.”
In February 2022, the FKAA board considered, but rejected, a proposal to give lifetime post-service health benefits to members of the board of directors who had served at least eight years, as well as their spouses. At that time, the FKAA board also considered granting the benefit package to Shelby, Veliz and Esquinaldo, but the item was pulled from the board’s agenda at that time after it was reported in The Keys Citizen and Florida Keys Free Press and former Key West Chamber of Commerce CEO Virginia Panico attended the meeting to voice her opposition to the proposal.