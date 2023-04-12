KEY WEST — The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board has given two more of its top executives, and their spouses, benefits for life.

On Wednesday, March 29, the board agreed to give FKAA Comptroller Timothy Esquinaldo and his wife and FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz and his wife healthcare coverage for life. Esquinaldo and his wife, who also works for the FKAA, plan to retire soon, FKAA attorney Bob Feldman said Wednesday.

