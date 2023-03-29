KEY WEST — The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board will again vote to give one of its top administrators and his spouse lifetime health benefits.
The board meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, to vote on giving internal auditor Timothy Esquinaldo and wife Deanna, who also works for the FKAA, benefits for life. The meeting will take place at FKAA headquarters, 110 Kennedy Drive in Key West.
The FKAA board gave the same benefits to FKAA attorney Bob Feldman and recently hired attorney Shawn Smith and their spouses. Former FKAA executive directors Kerry Shelby and Kirk Zuelch and their spouses have also been given such benefits, according to FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz, who does not receive that benefit as part of his current contract.
In February 2022, the FKAA board considered, but rejected, a proposal to give lifetime post-service health benefits to members of the board of directors who had served at least eight years, as well as their spouses. At that time, the FKAA board also considered granting the benefit package to Shelby, Veliz and Esquinaldo, but the item was pulled from the board’s agenda at that time after it was reported in The Keys Citizen and Florida Keys Free Press and former Key West Chamber of Commerce CEO Virginia Panico attended the meeting to voice her opposition to the proposal.
FKAA board Chair Bob Dean supports giving Esquinaldo, who works for the FKAA board directly, and his wife, who serves as an assistant to Feldman, and other executives and their spouses health benefits for life.
“These people have given their lives to the job,” Dean said. “They are totally committed to the job. If we didn’t give such benefits to really good people, we wouldn’t have them.”
Many local government agencies are getting away from health benefits for life for employees and spouses because of increasing costs.
The agenda item comes at a time when the board is not currently in contract negotiations with Esquinaldo, FKAA board member Cara Higgins said.
“I can only assume this is coming up on Wednesday, because they (Esquinaldo and his wife) are announcing their retirements,” Higgins said.
Board member Toni Appell declined to comment on the proposal until Wednesday’s board meeting.