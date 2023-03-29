KEY WEST — The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board will again vote to give one of its top administrators and his spouse lifetime health benefits.

The board meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, to vote on giving internal auditor Timothy Esquinaldo and wife Deanna, who also works for the FKAA, benefits for life. The meeting will take place at FKAA headquarters, 110 Kennedy Drive in Key West.

