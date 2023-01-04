MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority and its union-represented workers have not been able to resolve a contract dispute despite months of negotiations.
The FKAA workers, represented by Communications Workers of America Local 3177, have voted not to ratify a proposed three-year agreement between their union and the public water and sewer utility for the Keys.
The FKAA board has declared a formal impasse on the negotiations and will now have to discuss how to move forward, FKAA Deputy Director Greg Veliz said. A date for that discussion had not been set.
The sides have been in negotiations for months, with the union last requesting an 18.5% pay increase in the next three years. The FKAA has countered with a 17% increase in the next three years.
The FKAA proposal, which includes paid days off and health and retirement benefits, offers an 8% raise this year and a 4%-7% raise the following two years, Veliz said.
The FKAA board has been adamant about not making the raises retroactive, Veliz said.
The union has twice rejected FKAA’s proposals, CWA Local 3177 President Ernesto Cabrera said.
The contract negotiations come as the cost of housing in the Keys continues to increase and in a year when the country is facing record inflation and increasing cost-of-living expenses. The cost of living in June 2022 increased more than the previous year by 10.6% for the area including the Keys, according to statistics provide by union representatives.
Any wage proposal not accounting for that increase was seen by FKAA workers as, effectively, a cut in pay, union representatives said.