MONROE COUNTY — A federal grant program will help local homeowners whose homes are at risk of flooding, have flooded in the past or have filed a claim with the National Flood Insurance Program and is interested in grant funding to elevate, demolish and reconstruct a home, or sell the home.
Monroe County is participating in the national Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program to help with the costs to mitigate flooding. The grant opportunity is anticipated to open in September. While the 2021 requirements have not been published yet, Monroe County wants to help residents prepare early, according to county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The program is available for those in unincorporated Monroe County and cities within the Florida Keys. It is an annual competitive grant program that provides funding to the county if approved by the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Funds are for projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the NFIP. The FEMA funds projects that reduce future flood losses, which include elevating a home, selling a home and land to the county and returning the land to its natural state, or demolishing the home and rebuilding an NFIP-compliant insured structure, Livengood said.
Monroe County government’s objectives are to reduce or eliminate repetitive flood damage to individual homes, work with homeowners throughout the county to develop applications to secure funding for elevations, acquisition, relocation and reconstruction of homes, Livengood said.
Individual property owners apply for funding through Monroe County, as the county is the applicant. The county reviews all applications and submits them to FEMA for final approval. The FEMA program has many requirements. Not all project costs are eligible, but the result can be a flood resilient home, Livengood said.
Notable program requirements include participation in the application process and grant program is voluntary. The program is a match program. Typically, the federal government provides 75%, and the homeowner is required to provide 25% of the funding. The program is on a reimbursement basis.
The grant provides funding for eligible project costs. All eligible project costs, such as materials, labor, permits and design, should be part of the project budget. If one chooses elevation, the home must be elevated above base flood level. If one chooses demolition/reconstruction, the square footage of the resulting structure shall be no more than 10% greater than that of the original structure. For example, if the existing structure was 1,000 square feet, then the new structure could be no more than 1,100 square feet.
Flood insurance must be maintained for the life of the structure if a homeowner chooses to elevate or reconstruct. Once the home is elevated or rebuilt to flood requirements, the flood insurance cost is much less than a home below flood requirements.
Mitigation reconstruction is only permitted for structures outside of the Coastal High Hazard Area identified by the existing best available flood hazard data, Livengood said.
Work on the project may only begin in coordination with Monroe County after an approved grant agreement is awarded. No construction or demolition can happen before the award of the grant.
For information and details on the program, visit monroecounty-fl.gov/floodmitigation or call mitigation administrator Mike Lalbachan at 305-453-8796. A voluntary interest application is available on the website in anticipation of the FDEM announcement.