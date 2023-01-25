2023.01.21 solar

A small array of 20 solar panels is barely visible on the roof of 627 Simonton St. in Key West. The panels are providing 65% of the home’s energy needs.

MONROE COUNTY — With more than 300 days of sunshine a year, the Florida Keys are a prime location to harness the energy from the sun, and the nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors has just launched its third solar co-op in the island chain to help Monroe County residents go off-grid.

SUN will host several free information sessions to educate community members about solar energy and the new co-op. Individuals interested in learning more can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions at the co-op web page at solarunitedneighbors.org/keys.

