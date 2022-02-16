TALLAHASSEE — Florida Keys government and business leaders made the annual pilgrimage to the state Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 10, to make their pitch for approval of state funding, water quality projects and other bills that help the island chain economically and environmentally.
The first stop of the annual Florida Keys Day festivities for Monroe County Commissioners and staff was a visit with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. Topics discussed included the Keys’ biggest annual appropriation of $20 million in Stewardship funding, sea-level rise resilience funding, traffic issues on U.S. 1, vacation rentals and the continued advocacy for Key lime pie as the state dessert (she appears to be a big fan, according to county officials).
Also, Monroe County Commissioners and staff met with Florida Department of Environmental Protection Legislative Affairs Director Alex Bickley regarding Florida Keys’ water projects. Topics included grant programs, application processes, their collaboration with local government to prioritize projects for the biggest impact, Keys canal restoration projects, derelict vessels and mooring and anchoring bill permitting, and the county’s vessel pump-out program funding.
The anchoring bills are one of the biggest priorities for the county this session. After months of talks between the city of Key West and Monroe County, state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who also represents the Keys, sponsored a bill to amend an anchoring regulation the Legislature passed last year requiring boaters anchored within a mile of Key West Bight to move their vessel every 90 days if they are not in a managed mooring field. But last session, that bill required that 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West before the requirement can be implemented.
Rodriguez’s bill, and a companion bill in the Florida House of Representatives, reduces the number of moorings to 100, which county and city officials argue is a more manageable and accurate number. The bills are HB 1065 and SB 1432. The bills continue to steadily move through the Legislature. About 60 vessels in the waters off Monroe County have to be removed a year at a cost of $240,000 a year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Several backcountry fishing guides flew up the day prior to Florida Keys Day to voice their concerns about a newly introduced Senate bill that would change the way state and federal agencies allocate funding for Everglades restoration projects.
It also would require the South Florida Water Management District to push the Army Corp of Engineers to maintain higher water levels in Lake Okeechobee that benefit agriculture, primarily sugar cane, rather than release that water into the Everglades. The bill has pitted fishermen and coastal residents against farmers about what the priorities and funding should be for Everglades restoration, arguably the state’s top environmental priority.
Many of the current Everglades restoration projects have been years in the making, and this bill could change those plans, critics say. The fishermen are concerned that change would impact water quality at a time when the state is dealing with algae blooms that are crippling water quality and some of the state’s most important fisheries. Roughly 30,000 fishermen signed a petition in opposition to the bill. The bill was approved last week by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Backcountry charter captains Will Benson, Andrew Tipler and Bryan “Bear” Holeman attended the committee hearing, along with dozens of fishing guides from throughout South Florida who voiced their concerns about the bill.
“There is extraordinary and alarming language in this bill,” Benson said. “We are cautiously waiting to see what the governor does.”
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statement threatening to veto the bill.
“I have been a champion for Everglades restoration and oppose any measure that derails progress on reducing harmful discharges and sending more water to the Everglades,’’ DeSantis said. “Moreover, I reject any attempt to deprioritize the EAA Reservoir project south of Lake Okeechobee.”
As of Friday, no companion bill had been introduced in the House.
While in Tallahassee, Benson also hoped to meet with the Rodriguez to talk about a seagrass bill she sponsored that seagrass experts say would be more harmful than helpful. The bill appears to be dying in the Legislature this session, and she said she wants to work with experts and captains on amending the bill and possibly refiling it next session, she said.