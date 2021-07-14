FLORIDA KEYS — The Sunshine State might finally be starting to live up to its name when it comes to generating electricity. The Southern Alliance of Clean Energy said in its fourth annual “Solar in the Southeast” assessment that Florida is set to become the top state in the southeastern U.S. in terms of solar energy in 2021, surpassing North Carolina, which has long held the title.
Florida was not far behind North Carolina in terms of solar power generated in 2020. Florida created 3,909 megawatts versus North Carolina’s 3,955. Those numbers are aided largely by Florida Power and Light’s expansion into solar energy. FPL generated 2,051 megawatts of solar power in 2020, by far the most of any utility in the state. It’s solar capacity is projected to more than double by 2024, according to the report.
The Florida Keys are feeling the benefit of solar power already. One of the largest municipal solar projects in the country is underway on mainland Florida where 1.5 million panels are being built at five sites. Sixteen utility companies are participating and Keys Energy Services, which serves customers south of the Seven Mile Bridge, is one of them. One of the sites became active roughly a year ago and Keys Energy is receiving 5 megawatts of power from it currently. They are scheduled to receive an additional 25 megawatts by the end of 2023, which will be about 10% of its total power needs, according to Keys Energy CEO Lynne Tejeda. In a recent press release about the municipal solar project, the two solar arrays that are already operational are said to have generated enough electricity over the last year to power about 31,500 homes in the state.
The largest electric utility in the Keys, the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, which serves from the Seven Mile Bridge up, has delved into solar power as well, but to a lesser degree. FKEC does not participate in the municipal projects on the mainland but has two small solar facilities in the Keys. FKEC opened the first grid-connected solar array in the Keys in Marathon, consisting of 552 modules that generate 175 watts apiece. A smaller facility on Crawl Key generates a maximum of 21 kilowatts.
In addition to investment from utilities, solar power is unique in that it gives private citizens the opportunity to generate their own power. The government has programs to give tax credits to people who take in the investment of installing solar arrays on their roofs and utility companies will buy back the excess power generated. But the installment of these arrays is expensive and given the already-high cost of living in the Keys, some people who might want to get the installment can’t afford it, according to Keys Energy communications director Julio Torrado.
Torrado said the utility began the solar buy-back program in 2008 but out of the company’s roughly 29,000 households served, only 74 have installed solar panels and are selling power back. Last month, those customers produced 29,275 kilowatt hours of power. Seventy-four is an uptick, Torrado said, adding that the number sat between 30 and 40 for a number of years. He expects that as newer construction projects take place and more people move into the Keys that more and more people will opt to go the solar route. FKEC has 137 customers out of roughly 33,000 households participating in their Interconnected/Net Meter program, according to a public relations representative.
Torrado said the transient nature of the Keys lifestyle might play a factor in why some people have not gotten the solar installation even though they might want it.
“We do have some people who just want to live that Jimmy Buffett lifestyle and come for a bit and then leave,” he said.
Given the lack of landmass in the Keys, utilities won’t be able to install mass-scale solar farms like the five being built on the mainland and because of that the municipal agreements are the best way for the Keys to receive solar-generated power, Torrado said, along with the abundance of eligible rooftops in the Keys.
One of the benefits of having your own solar installation in the Keys is if you’re able to pay for battery power storage, you can keep the lights on when others lose power during a storm, according to Laura Tellez, coordinator for the Florida Keys Solar Cooperative.
Tellez said one of the reasons that more people haven’t undertaken the solar array is lack of education about it.
“It can be intimidating because it’s an emerging technology, but I think as people become more familiar they will get more comfortable,” she said, adding that her organization holds events to promote solar power and has seen growing interest.
The arrays are expensive to get installed, but Tellez said there are different mechanisms of financing it with the tax incentives available. She said the investment usually pays for itself within seven to 10 years and the panels have a lifetime of 25 years. She has said that the systems are storm-resistant.
“It’s a long-term but stable investment,” Tellez said. “We’re all using electricity every day.”
A number of businesses in the Keys have also made investments in rooftop solar panels. The Lagoon at Grassy Key, which has a focus on environmentalism, claimed it once had the largest private solar power structure in the Keys until it was surpassed by the one built by the Islander Resort in Islamorada. The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District has a solar power setup as well.
Environmentalists see solar power as a crucial tool in the effort to bring down human impact on the Earth, being that it emits no carbon and its cost has fallen drastically over the last few decades. In Florida, politicians have begun to push for more solar on rooftops and over parking lots, given the urgent need to curb sea-level rise in the most coastal state in the U.S. The Keys in particular are a ground zero for sea-level rise. Ben Kirtman, a professor of atmospheric studies at the University of Miami, told the Free Press last month that the world needs to be near net-zero carbon emissions in the next 15 years to give the Keys a chance to avoid total submersion.
Efforts to do that appear to be growing in certain sectors. FPL CEO Eric Silagy told freelance journalist Kevin Mims last week that the company is ahead of schedule in its plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030. But in Florida, the utilities are faced with challenges because of Americans’ desire to live in warm weather causing a population explosion in the state, and therefore growing power needs. Florida homes also take up much more power than in other places in the country, because of the massive amount of electricity that Floridians use to air-condition their homes and businesses. Silagy said a standard 500-acre solar farm is enough to power about 15,000 homes but could power twice as many if they were built in, for example, the Northeast.