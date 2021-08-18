FLORIDA — A massive bill that cleared the U.S. Senate with unusual bipartisan cooperation is looking to inject large amounts of money into the nation’s aging infrastructure.
The White House released a series of fact sheets detailing what each state would stand to gain from the $1.2 trillion bill’s passage. But it still has significant hurdles to clear, including debate and a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Monroe County Commissioner David Rice said it would likely be a year to a year and a half after approval before any money trickled down to the county level. But with mounting issues associated with climate change and development affecting the Keys, the county and its municipalities are counting on financial assistance from the federal and state governments to help keep its infrastructure up to speed.
Rhonda Haag, the county’s chief resiliency officer, said the funds “are anticipated to be passed down through the federal grant process.” The parameters of the grants are not yet known and because of that, Haag said the county is “not counting chickens quite yet.”
The White House fact sheet for Florida said that the state received a C on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers. It added that “for decades, infrastructure in Florida has suffered from a systemic lack of investment.”
Florida is slated to receive billions from what is dubbed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The White House sheet said based on its formulas, Florida could expect $13.1 billion for federal highway programs, $245 million for bridge replacement, $2.6 billion for public transportation, $198 million for electric vehicle charging stations, as well as investment to harden against extreme weather events.
Rice said the county will not be looking at what kind of funding they can expect until the parameters of how grant money can be spent is determined. He said among his top priorities for infrastructure are water quality and sea-level rise mitigation. State Sen. Ana Rodriguez, R-Doral, who represents the Keys in the Florida Senate, said if a bill is passed, her funding priorities would be “projects to combat the effects of sea-level rise, bridge maintenance and repair and using federal dollars to decrease or freeze tolls for as long as possible.”
Two plans are being created to help the Keys respond to increased flooding associated with sea-level rise and intensifying hurricanes and storms. One was created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and plans to harden thousands of Keys buildings against climate change and raise portions of U.S. 1. The county and municipalities will have to foot 35% of the bill, or $893 million; the federal government will cover the remaining 65%. Haag said federal funds and grants cannot be used to help cover that remaining 35%, unless there are legislative changes that allow for it.
Another proposed plan, with a price tag of $1.8 billion, is in the works to raise county residential roads that will be vulnerable to future flooding. The methods of funding for this plan are still in the works.
“It all depends on where we apply to get the funds to raise roads for each neighborhood,” Haag said via email. “So if we get state funds for one neighborhood, we could use federal funds as the match (if we can get them). And vice versa.”
The funds from the federal government may be plentiful, and the 69-30 vote by which it passed the Senate is a sign that lawmakers are willing to set politics aside to make progress on infrastructure, but with Florida’s 1,350 miles of coastline and ever-growing population, many governments will be vying for funds.
“We can’t just look at these funding sources as the sole source of funds for our road elevation projects, though,” Haag said. “There may be billions at the federal level and a billion at the state level (or more), but that is a drop in the bucket for the total amount needed in the state and country, and there will be heavy competition for those funds. That’s why we jumped ahead of everyone else in our planning for resilience projects so we could get any early money coming out, but even that is difficult.”
The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, which seeks to help conserve bonefish, tarpon and their habitats and ecosystems, applauded the Senate passage of the bill, pointing out that it includes $1.9 billion for aquatic ecosystem restoration projects managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.
In another, smaller resilience project, the county received a grant of $8,347,704 from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to harden 10 county buildings against hurricanes and wind. The facilities will get impact resistant windows and doors and mitigation features on vents and exhaust fans. Monroe County Project Management Director Cary Knight said in a press release that Hurricane Irma caused damage to 24 county buildings.
The facilities include the detention center on Stock Island, Fire Rescue Station 9 on Big Coppitt Key and Station 17 on Conch Key; the Clerk of Court complex in Marathon, the Historic Key West Courthouse, the Lester Building in Key West, the Ellis Building in Tavernier, the Marathon and Harvey government centers and the current Plantation Key courthouse.