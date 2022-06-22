MIAMI — Authorities have arrested former Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez for a third time in roughly six months. Last week, Martinez was arrested on charges that he used campaign contributions for personal expenses such as paying for his family’s Netflix account, making purchases at CVS pharmacy and paying for a U-Haul rental truck.
The Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office issued a warrant charging Martinez with a dozen misdemeanor campaign finance violations and he was booked into a Miami-Dade County jail. The case is being handled by Miami-Dade prosecutors because Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward was friends with Martinez and has recused himself from the case.
The criminal case started after Martinez, a Republican, beat Democratic incumbent Commissioner Heather Carruthers in the November 2020 election and she filed a criminal complaint alleging he did not reside in the district as required. Miami-Dade prosecutors started to reviewing Martinez campaign documents, which eventually led them to charge him with campaign finance violations, according to the arrest warrant.
The arrest warrant lists 12 incidents in which Martinez allegedly took thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and used them to pay for personal expenses, according to the warrant.
On June 5, 2020, Martinez took $500 in cash out of a campaign account but did not declare on it on his campaign expenditure disclosure form, according to the warrant. On June 22, 2020, he withdrew $360 from a campaign account and again did not declare it on his campaign expenditure form, the warrant stated.
On Sept. 22, 2020, he transferred $3,000 from a campaign account into his and his wife’s personal bank account, but the transaction was reported as a loan and not listed on any campaign disclosure form, the arrest warrant stated. Martinez bank records reflect the $3,000 was from a COVID-19 assistance loan, the warrant stated.
The warrant listed no other cases in which Martinez violated campaign finance laws by either inappropriately spending campaign funds or not accurately reporting them.
Prior to last week’s arrest, Martinez, who represented Key West, had been arrested twice in the past six months on domestic violence charges. Martinez resigned from office in December after being arrested on charges that he abused his wife at their family’s Miami-Dade County home. The arrest report in that case also contained allegations that he was abusing his prescription pain medication.
On Nov. 30, Hialeah Police officers arrested Martinez on a domestic violence battery charge after he reportedly was involved in a fight with his wife and threw a prescription pill bottle in her face. Martinez’s daughter also told police that he is emotionally and physically abusive to her and her sister.
The police report stated Martinez admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.” One of the daughters also told police that she had to perform CPR on Martinez on several occasions after he had overdosed.
In April, Hialeah Police arrested Martinez again on domestic violence-related charges after an incident in which he brandished a handgun and threatened to kill himself, according to court documents.
Hialeah Police officers were again called to the house where Martinez lives with his wife and children on April 24 because he and his wife were “involved in a verbal argument,” the police report stated.
“While in the bedroom, the argument escalated when the defendant (Martinez) threw a glass vase at the wall causing it to break,” the report stated. “The defendant then hit the victim on her shoulder area in front of their 13-year-old daughter. He then grabbed the victim and threw her onto the floor between the wall and the bed. While the victim was on the ground, the defendant began to hit the victim by kicking her on the head and body area. Their daughter was trying to intervene by telling the defendant to stop hitting her mother.
“The defendant then grabbed a firearm from a box in his room and made threats to kill himself. (The victim) then attempted to disarm the defendant by biting him in the forearm. (The victim) was able to take the firearm away from the defendant, and he then attempted to take it away from her. (The victim) had her cellphone in her hand and told the defendant she was calling the police. The defendant then snatched the cellphone away, depriving her from her cellphone and from calling 911 and threw it across the room.”
Martinez did not return messages last week asking for comment on his latest arrest.