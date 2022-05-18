SOUTH FLORIDA — Former Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez is facing more criminal charges, as he has been arrested again in Hialeah on domestic violence-related charges.
Hialeah police arrested Martinez on charges of felony robbery by sudden snatching, felony witness tampering and misdemeanor battery on April 24 following a fight with his wife, according to a Hialeah Police Department report.
This is the second time Martinez has been arrested in the past six months on charges stemming form a fight with his wife. Martinez, who was elected to represent the city of Key West in 2020, resigned from office in December, after being arrested on the domestic violence charges.
Hialeah police officers were again called to the house where Martinez’s lives with his wife and children on April 24 because the couple were “involved in a verbal argument,” the police report stated.
“While in the bedroom, the argument escalated when the defendant (Martinez) threw a glass vase at the wall causing it to break,” the report stated. “The defendant then hit the victim on her shoulder area in front of their 13-year-old daughter. He then grabbed the victim and threw her onto the floor between the wall and the bed. While the victim was on the ground, the defendant began to hit victim by kicking her on the head and body area. Their daughter was trying to intervene by telling the defendant to stop hitting her mother.
“The defendant then grabbed a firearm from a box in his room and made threats to kill himself. (The victim) then attempted to disarm the defendant by biting him in the forearm. (The victim) was able to to take the firearm away from the defendant and he then attempted to take it away from her. (The victim) had her cellphone in her hand and told the defendant she was calling the police. The defendant then snatched the cellphone away depriving her from her cellphone and from calling 911 and threw it across the room.”
Martinez left the house but later returned where he was met by Hialeah police officers and taken to the police station for further questioning, the police report stated. Martinez admitted to arguing with his wife, but denied hitting her, the report stated.
Martinez told police he did not want to live anymore and should die, the police report stated.
The case is still pending, according to the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office.
Martinez, a Republican, resigned from office in December after being arrested on spousal abuse charges and allegations that he was abusing his prescription pain medication.
On Nov. 30, Hialeah police officers arrested Martinez on a domestic violence battery charge after he reportedly was involved in a fight with his wife and threw a prescription pill bottle in her face. Martinez’s daughter also told police that he is emotionally and physically abusive to her and her sister.
The police report stated Martinez admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.” One of the daughters also told police that she had to perform CPR on Martinez on several occasions after he has overdosed.
Martinez, who was elected to office in November 2020, has had several surgeries in recent years and has been prescribed pain medication. In a text message after the first incident, Martinez denied abusing his family and medication.
Martinez and his wife had been at a bar the night before, and he was “drinking and became argumentative,” the Hialeah police report stated. His wife told him to take an Uber home, and then she drove herself home.
Martinez reportedly argued with and insulted his wife before falling asleep, but woke up Tuesday morning “in a rage about the incident from the bar and started throwing things all over the room,” the police report stated.
The two yelled at each other, and the wife said she was “struck by boxes and a drawer” and “felt a strike to the left side of her face,” as “the subject threw an empty pill bottle in her face in his rage,” the report stated.
Police officers observed bruises on her legs and right arm as well, the report stated.
That case is set for trial in June, according to the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office.
Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed former Key West City Manager Jim Scholl, a Republican, to fill Martinez’s term until the November general election. Scholl’s first commission meeting will be Wednesday, May 18.
Martinez could not be reached for comment.