PLANTATION KEY — Monroe County Commissioner David Rice has drawn his first opponent, even though the election is still about two years away.
Tom Raffanello, former special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Miami field office, has filed with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office to run for the District 4 seat, which runs from Marathon to the west end of Tavernier.
Both Rice and Raffanello are Republicans and the race could be decided in the primary election if a Democratic candidate does not file for office.
Rice, who lives in Marathon, is currently the longest serving member of the Monroe County Commission. A clinical psychologist, he was first elected to the commission in 2002. In 2006, Rice unsuccessfully ran for the Florida House of Representatives against then incumbent state Rep. Ron Saunders, D-Key West.
In 2010, Rice ran again for the commission District 4 seat and defeated fellow Republican Mario Di Gennaro in the primary and then defeated Don Vasil and Mike Forster in the general election. Forster currently serves on the commission in District 5.
“We are currently making plans to deal with some very expensive problems, such as sea-level rise and takings cases dealing with ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units,” Rice said. “I think I represent the historical perspective on the commission. We have a relatively new commission. I think we need someone on there with a historical perspective.”
By contrast, Raffanello, a Plantation Key resident, is a political newcomer. He said he believes in making change at a grassroots level and will offer “common-sense approaches” to Florida Keys problems, such as development and traffic.
“I am about the residents and their quality of life,” Raffanello said. “I am not a developer or builder. I don’t want the Keys to look like Miami Beach. I believe in balance.”
Raffanello is part of the recently formed Islamorada Citizens Alliance, which was founded after Islamorada’s November elections with a focus on issues of interest to residents. He called himself a “concerned father.”
Raffanello is an Army veteran and the former head of the DEA’s Miami field division. He started off as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in New York City in 1972, he said.
Raffanello did find himself on the other end of a criminal investigation in the late 2000s. He was indicted but later acquitted on federal charges of helping financier Allen Stanford hide evidence of an alleged $8 billion Ponzi scheme.
In 2010, Judge Richard Goldberg interrupted jury deliberations in the case to acquit Raffanello and codefendant Bruce Perraud, saying the evidence against the two former Stanford security employees was “substantially lacking.”
Raffanello worked as Stanford’s security chief after leaving the DEA. Raffanello maintains his innocence and later unsuccessfully sued for malicious prosecution.