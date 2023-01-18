MONROE COUNTY — A familiar face is taking over the county’s fire chief post.
James “Jim” Callahan, who has served in the role since the retirement of former Monroe County Fire Chief Steve Hudson, has returned to lead the organization and help recruit for the fire chief position, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
“Chief Callahan’s knowledge and experience in fire department administration and operations have advanced Monroe County Fire Rescue from a small combination department into the professional fire service organization it is today,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said. “We welcome his institutional knowledge and leadership again as we prepare for the organization’s future.”
Callahan retired from Monroe County Fire Rescue in May 2021 after 15 years with the county and 51 years in career fire service. While at the county, he made contributions to the Florida Keys community, including adding fire hydrants and other water resources, increasing career service firefighters, advancing emergency communications and upgrading equipment and fire apparatuses.
The former chief coordinated with the county’s project management team to rebuild the fire stations in Conch Key, Stock Island, Big Pine Key and Cudjoe Key, and led the renovation of the Tavernier, Layton and Sugarloaf stations. He created the “Hot Shots Program” and advocated for building the fire training facility on Grassy Key.
Callahan’s changes allowed the fire department to receive an improved ISO rating of 3/3X from a 5/9 rating, which helped to lower property insurance rates countywide. Callahan also consolidated airport fire services, giving airport firefighters access to state-mandated training, and established a Fire Prevention Division to handle building plan reviews, construction inspections, commercial fire inspections, and public education.
Hudson, who was promoted from deputy chief to fire chief in May 2021, retired from the post on Dec. 17.
“We are grateful for Chief Hudson’s hard work and dedication over the last 10 years in Monroe County and 39 years in career fire service,” Gastesi said.