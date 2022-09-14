MARATHON — A former Monroe County Fire Rescue chief flight nurse for the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for allegedly stealing narcotics, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office.
Lynda Rusinowski, 56, was charged with two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and two counts of official misconduct, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
“I was deeply troubled to learn of this situation, but I can assure you that I will take whatever actions are necessary to ensure Trauma Star continues its critical life-saving operations,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Monroe County Fire Rescue alerted the sheriff’s office in late July of missing narcotics and discrepancies in its controlled substances logs.
The sheriff’s office says Rusinowski took morphine and midazolam, a sedative, and then altered or falsified records in an attempt to conceal the thefts.
The Trauma Star program is a partnership between the sheriff’s office, fire rescue and the Monroe County Commission. The sheriff’s office staffs the pilots, while the flight nurses and flight paramedics are staffed by fire rescue.