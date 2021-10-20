ISLAMORADA — An on-the-water celebration of life for the late Mike Forster is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

Boaters are invited to gather on Florida Bay in the vicinity of Mangrove Mike’s Cafe on Upper Matecumbe Key, according to organizer Pastor Tony Hammon.

Forster, a restaurateur, former Islamorada councilman and Monroe County commissioner, died on Sept. 6 after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.

Attendees are asked to bring flowers to place in the bay in Forster’s memory. A spreading of ashes will follow.