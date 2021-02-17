KEY LARGO — Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster wants the Florida Keys cities and the Ocean Reef Club to have more input and to be better informed when it comes to the county’s emergency management response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies.
Forster has called for a discussion at the Wednesday, Feb. 17, meeting of the Monroe County Commission to propose a change to the county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan to expand participation in the county’s Executive Policy Group to include representatives of each municipality and the Ocean Reef Community Association, the meeting agenda item stated.
“There is currently no municipal representation at policy group meetings,” Forster’s agenda back-up paperwork stated. “Adding a representative of each city would improve communication and response coordination between the county and the municipalities. Since Ocean Reef serves as the functional equivalent of a city government for that community, the Ocean Reef Community Association should have a representative, too.”
The Executive Policy Group presently consists of the county mayor, the sheriff, the county administrator, the county fire chief and the emergency management director. The emergency management director makes the decisions necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the community after receiving advice and input from the other group members.
The Sunshine Law would prohibit all members of the commission and the Keys city councils to participate unless the meetings were publicly noticed and the public was allowed to attend.
The Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan is approved by the Monroe County Commission and the Florida Department of Emergency Management. To effectuate the proposed inclusion of municipal representatives in the composition of the policy group, the current plan would need to be amended.
The Marathon City Council last week discussed the issue of city representation on the executive committee and voiced support for Forster’s proposal. Marathon Mayor Luis Gonzalez said he often learns of the group’s decision not from the county emergency managers, but social media.
The Monroe County Commission meets Wednesday starting 9 a.m., and the meeting will be a hybrid format with county commissioners meeting live at the Harvey Government Center in Key West and the public able to participate via Zoom or watch on Comcast Channel 76 or ATT Channel 99 or on the county’s website at monroecounty-fl.gov.
The Zoom webinar information can be found at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will discuss a proposal by Forster that would have the county adopt an ordinance regulating the use of fertilizers within the county.
Included with the agenda item is a copy of the village of Islamorada’s ordinance on the use of fertilizers, which was adopted when Forster was a councilman there.
The village landscape ordinance prohibits the use of fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorus within 15 feet of a waterway or shoreline, and in an overall restricted period from June 1 to Sept. 30.
Forster is concerned about the impacts of fertilizer on nearshore water quality.