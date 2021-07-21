KEY WEST — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is awarding grants totaling $215,266 to 35 local nonprofits for community collaborative projects that will directly benefit residents from Key Largo to Key West.
Due to the generosity of donors and fund holders, the foundation has increased the amount of funding and number of projects supported from previous years through its annual grant program.
More than a third of the recipients are new to the annual grant program this year.
The 2021 “Moving Forward, Better Together” grants program is intended to help communities move forward from the pandemic, support local nonprofits and serve residents. The grants, ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 each, provide support in areas including health and human services, arts, education, environment and more.
Among the projects receiving support are housing assistance programs, outreach for homeless youth, environmental restoration projects, creation of community gardens, construction of new affordable housing units, technology training for seniors, literacy programs for new immigrants, youth sailing and science classes, culinary education programs, access to arts opportunities, pet care services for victims of domestic abuse and more.
“The Community Foundation is very excited to support these nonprofits working collaboratively in new and innovative ways,” said Jennifer McComb, president and CEO of the foundation. “These projects show not only the breadth of the programs and services offered by our incredible nonprofits in the Keys, but also the many ways we are working together with donors to help our residents, communities and environment.”
New this year to the annual program, a number of grants are supported through five donor advised funds at the foundation, including a contribution from the Driftwood Fund, along with support from the Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam Fund, Beverly and Bill Goldner Charitable Fund, Landau Family Fund of the Upper Keys, and the Ron and Joyce Burd Fund.
Eligible applicants were required to include a collaboration with another nonprofit serving the Keys. Projects needed to have a new or different component from the nonprofit’s regular activities, including reaching new audiences, introducing new services or implementing new strategies.