ISLAMORADA — The Florida Keys is a chain of island communities dependent on Florida Bay, an estuary with a mix of fresh and saltwater that gives rise to important habitats for commercial and recreational fisheries, and for this reason, the Everglades Foundation kicked off its four-part John Marshall Everglades Symposium last week with a focus on Florida Bay.
“It’s the River of Grass that provides Florida Bay the freshwater, and Lake Okeechobee and Kissimmee Basin,” said Steve Davis, the Everglades Foundation’s chief science officer and a symposium panelist. “Freshwater flows have been reduced greatly over time, but ultimately, restoration efforts will bring more water south.”
The bay's fisheries are stressed, according to panelist Jennifer Rehage, a bonefish researcher and associate professor at Florida International University.
“Snook are dependent on freshwater,” she said. “Our angling and guide community is amazing. We are where we are today because of the guides. We’re grateful for that. It’s truly expert knowledge and we rely on it.”
On the brink of a new Lake Okeechobee management for the next decade, which determines when, where and how much water is released from the lake, and with Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan projects coming online, Davis is optimistic.
“There truly is engagement and effort across the board. We’ve seen so much progress in the last five years,” he said. “The Tamiami Trail bridging to unclog the plumbing along Tamiami Trail, the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual and building the reservoir south of the lake is going to be a game changer. It’s going to deliver water that is not polluted by being filtered by the stormwater treatment areas. LOSOM aims to strike a balance (in water releases) between north, east, south and west. The repaired Herbert Hoover Dive will allow better management of the water. Collectively, these projects have been in the works since the late ‘80s. We’re seeing lots of progress, but there’s still much work to be done.”
The fisheries and the wading bird species that feed on them are indicators of a healthy Florida Bay.
“The number of wading birds following hurricanes have been phenomenal. Returning super coastal colonies to mangrove forests is an important indicator that lets us know what we are doing is working. If we can restore wading birds to what they used to be, we are on the right track,” Rehage said. “It’s important that we track the fisheries because if we can restore them to some semblance of what they were, we’re doing our job.”
Named in honor of the late, renowned environmentalist John Arthur Marshall, the symposium continues with a second panel discussion on Feb. 24 in Stuart at the new Ocean EcoCenter at the Florida Oceanographic Society Coastal Center.
A March date will be announced for the Naples region and the series will conclude on Everglades Day, April 7, 2022, at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale.
The Everglades Foundation, founded in 1993, works to protect and restore America’s Everglades through science, advocacy and education.