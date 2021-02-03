FLORIDA KEYS — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys will honor the incredible efforts of volunteers from 83 Florida Keys nonprofits at its Unsung Heroes Virtual Celebration at noon Friday, Feb. 5.
The public can join in this year’s party, which will be a free virtual celebration live-streamed on Facebook and at cffk.org. No reservations are necessary.
In addition to the honorees, the virtual event will feature special guests, including national philanthropy expert Sara Konrath from the Indiana University School of Philanthropy.
The Unsung Heroes celebration is sponsored by the Lower Keys Medical Center and promotes civic engagement throughout the Keys.
Nearly 1,400 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 21 years ago. Keys volunteers donate their time and services to our community, including cleaning up beaches, supplying food to children and families in need, fostering animals, mentoring students, assisting at homeless shelters, and much more.
2021 UNSUNG HEROES NOMINEES
Upper Keys
Coral Restoration Foundation: Patti Gross
First Baptist Church of Islamorada: Heather Neal
Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation: Vivian Morrison
Good Health Clinic: Pamela Molinaro
Habitat For Humanity of the Upper Keys: David Helwig
Island Dolphin Care: Wendee McCue
Just Older Youth: Betsy Baste
Living Springs Counseling: Sylvia Maltzman
Mangrove Mike’s Endeavors: Sheriff Rick Ramsay
Marrvelous Pet Rescues: Annie Johnston
Matecumbe Historical Trust: Clay Crockett
Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF): Nancy Perez
Rotary Club of Key Largo: James Hack (Posthumous)
Upper Keys Community Foundation: Robert Stuart
Upper Keys Humane Society: K. Shylon Martin and Lisa Slaydon
Middle Keys
Educational Coalition of Monroe County: Tina Belotti And Christina Belotti
Habitat For Humanity of The Middle Keys: Vicki Stead
Marathon Garden Club: Linnea Cunningham
The Waypoint Foundation: Christine Morgan
Lower Keys and Keys-wide
A Positive Step of Monroe County: Rob Derouse
A.H. of Monroe County: Steve Torrence
Anchors Aweigh Club: Lori Marshall
Anne McKee Artists Fund: Dani Holliday
Bahama Village Music Program: Sally Binard
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Keys Area: (Adriene) Lynne Casamayor
Conch Republic Marine Army: Steve Estes
Cornerstone Resource Alliance: Peter Bennett
Domestic Abuse Shelter: Jennifer Powell
FIRMKeys: Mel Montagne
Florida Keys Assisted Care Coalition: Joan Higgs and Edwin Swift III
Florida Keys Children's Shelter, Kids Come First, Samuel’s House, and Wesley House:
Cheryl Cates (Posthumous)
Keys Community Land Trust: Maggie Whitcomb
Florida Keys Council of the Arts: Marycarlin and Bill Porter
Florida Keys Drowning Prevention Task Force: Susan Mitchell
Florida Keys Foster Adoptive Association: Lori Stikes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition: Commodore Rosemary Thomas
Florida Keys Outreach Coalition: Ruth Cahoon
Florida Keys SPCA: Sara Houben-Van Gerner
Friends of The Key West Library: Denison Tempel
Fringe Theater Key West: Janet Bengel
Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida: Jacqueline North
Guidance/Care Center: Dr. John Norris
Habitat For Humanity of Key West and Lower Fl Keys: Rich Fielder
Key West Art & Historical Society: Teo and Loretta Chapa
Key West Art Center & Gallery: Haley Herriott
Key West Community Sailing Center: Mike Vickery
Key West Garden Club: Dave Deck
Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts: Lynn Williams
Key West Orchid Society: Frank Smith
Key West Sunrise Rotary: Marty Hirsch
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden: Pat Borgens
Key West Writers Guild: Laura Knight
Keys To Be The Change: Margit Bisztray
Last Stand: Diane Beruldsen
Leadership Monroe County: Leah Stockton
Legal Services of Greater Miami: Richard Malafy
Literacy Volunteers of America-Monroe County: Mary Casanova
Lower Keys League of Women Voters: Joan Wallin
Metropolitan Community Church (Cooking With Love): Mark Lenkner and Jarrett Nyschick
Monroe Association For ReMARCable Citizens: June Klausing
Monroe County Education Foundation (Take Stock In Children): Mark Funt
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium: Clayton Pelkey
Navy League of The United States Key West Council: Kathy Russ
Old Island Restoration Foundation: Linda Downs and Angela Majors
One Island Family – The Southernmost Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Amelia Hanley
Red Barn Theatre: Tanna Jones
Rural Health Network of Monroe: Vivian Roberts
Save Our Pines: Brewster Chamberlin (Posthumous)
Sister Season Fund: Valerie Edgington
Southernmost Coconut Castaways: John and Sandy Grouten
Southernmost VFW Post #3911: Rod Delostrinos
Special Olympics Florida Monroe County: William (Bill) Anderson
St. Paul's Episcopal Church: Ken Bagge
The Studios of Key West: Shelli Chase
The Basilica School of Saint Mary Star of The Sea: Christina Mattheessen
The Salvation Army – Florida Keys: Suzie Puskedra
Tropic Cinema: Benjamin Egnatz
United Way of Collier and The Keys: Mike Forster
Unity of The Keys Spiritual Center: Nancy Callihan
Zonta Club of Key West: Bonnie Helms