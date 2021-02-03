FLORIDA KEYS — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys will honor the incredible efforts of volunteers from 83 Florida Keys nonprofits at its Unsung Heroes Virtual Celebration at noon Friday, Feb. 5.

The public can join in this year’s party, which will be a free virtual celebration live-streamed on Facebook and at cffk.org. No reservations are necessary.

In addition to the honorees, the virtual event will feature special guests, including national philanthropy expert Sara Konrath from the Indiana University School of Philanthropy. 

The Unsung Heroes celebration is sponsored by the Lower Keys Medical Center and promotes civic engagement throughout the Keys.

Nearly 1,400 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 21 years ago. Keys volunteers donate their time and services to our community, including cleaning up beaches, supplying food to children and families in need, fostering animals, mentoring students, assisting at homeless shelters, and much more.

More information is available at cffk.org.

2021 UNSUNG HEROES NOMINEES

Upper Keys

Coral Restoration Foundation: Patti Gross

First Baptist Church of Islamorada: Heather Neal

Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation: Vivian Morrison

Good Health Clinic: Pamela Molinaro

Habitat For Humanity of the Upper Keys: David Helwig

Island Dolphin Care: Wendee McCue

Just Older Youth: Betsy Baste

Living Springs Counseling: Sylvia Maltzman

Mangrove Mike’s Endeavors: Sheriff Rick Ramsay

Marrvelous Pet Rescues: Annie Johnston

Matecumbe Historical Trust: Clay Crockett

Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF): Nancy Perez

Rotary Club of Key Largo: James Hack (Posthumous)

Upper Keys Community Foundation: Robert Stuart

Upper Keys Humane Society: K. Shylon Martin and Lisa Slaydon

Middle Keys

Educational Coalition of Monroe County: Tina Belotti And Christina Belotti

Habitat For Humanity of The Middle Keys: Vicki Stead

Marathon Garden Club: Linnea Cunningham

The Waypoint Foundation: Christine Morgan

Lower Keys and Keys-wide

A Positive Step of Monroe County: Rob Derouse

A.H. of Monroe County: Steve Torrence

Anchors Aweigh Club: Lori Marshall

Anne McKee Artists Fund: Dani Holliday

Bahama Village Music Program: Sally Binard

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Keys Area: (Adriene) Lynne Casamayor

Conch Republic Marine Army: Steve Estes

Cornerstone Resource Alliance: Peter Bennett

Domestic Abuse Shelter: Jennifer Powell

FIRMKeys: Mel Montagne

Florida Keys Assisted Care Coalition: Joan Higgs and Edwin Swift III

Florida Keys Children's Shelter, Kids Come First, Samuel’s House, and Wesley House:

Cheryl Cates (Posthumous)

Keys Community Land Trust: Maggie Whitcomb

Florida Keys Council of the Arts: Marycarlin and Bill Porter

Florida Keys Drowning Prevention Task Force: Susan Mitchell

Florida Keys Foster Adoptive Association: Lori Stikes

Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition: Commodore Rosemary Thomas

Florida Keys Outreach Coalition: Ruth Cahoon

Florida Keys SPCA: Sara Houben-Van Gerner

Friends of The Key West Library: Denison Tempel

Fringe Theater Key West: Janet Bengel

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida: Jacqueline North

Guidance/Care Center: Dr. John Norris

Habitat For Humanity of Key West and Lower Fl Keys: Rich Fielder

Key West Art & Historical Society: Teo and Loretta Chapa

Key West Art Center & Gallery: Haley Herriott

Key West Community Sailing Center: Mike Vickery

Key West Garden Club: Dave Deck

Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts: Lynn Williams

Key West Orchid Society: Frank Smith

Key West Sunrise Rotary: Marty Hirsch

Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden: Pat Borgens

Key West Writers Guild: Laura Knight

Keys To Be The Change: Margit Bisztray

Last Stand: Diane Beruldsen

Leadership Monroe County: Leah Stockton

Legal Services of Greater Miami: Richard Malafy

Literacy Volunteers of America-Monroe County: Mary Casanova

Lower Keys League of Women Voters: Joan Wallin

Metropolitan Community Church (Cooking With Love): Mark Lenkner and Jarrett Nyschick

Monroe Association For ReMARCable Citizens: June Klausing

Monroe County Education Foundation (Take Stock In Children): Mark Funt

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium: Clayton Pelkey

Navy League of The United States Key West Council: Kathy Russ

Old Island Restoration Foundation: Linda Downs and Angela Majors

One Island Family – The Southernmost Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Amelia Hanley

Red Barn Theatre: Tanna Jones

Rural Health Network of Monroe: Vivian Roberts

Save Our Pines: Brewster Chamberlin (Posthumous)

Sister Season Fund: Valerie Edgington

Southernmost Coconut Castaways: John and Sandy Grouten

Southernmost VFW Post #3911: Rod Delostrinos

Special Olympics Florida Monroe County: William (Bill) Anderson

St. Paul's Episcopal Church: Ken Bagge

The Studios of Key West: Shelli Chase

The Basilica School of Saint Mary Star of The Sea: Christina Mattheessen

The Salvation Army – Florida Keys: Suzie Puskedra

Tropic Cinema: Benjamin Egnatz

United Way of Collier and The Keys: Mike Forster

Unity of The Keys Spiritual Center: Nancy Callihan

Zonta Club of Key West: Bonnie Helms

